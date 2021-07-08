Woman sparks debate after claiming it's 'tacky' to eat free restaurant bread right away.

Few subjects can fuel more heated debate than food habits. Since eating is a universal activity, people are passionate about their comforting rituals, the etiquette they abide by, and their general convictions around how to compose themselves at mealtime.

With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that a woman on Twitter went viral when she posed the possibility that it's "tacky" to eat your bread at a restaurant right when it arrives.

In a poll tweet, @slicksista asked the internet to weigh in, saying she'd been arguing in a group chat about this very concept.

She went on to clarify her perspective, which is that you should wait at least five minutes to eat the bread after its arrived. Otherwise, she claimed, it's tacky and you should've pre-gamed for your meal.