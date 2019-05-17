Woman's story of psycho ex who tried to 'trap her' with a baby shows why women must have the right to choose.

Women across the country are sharing their stories in response to the recent legislation in states of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, and now the Missouri Senate banning abortion. Many of them are opening up in hopes of enlightening people about how common and necessary the procedure is. While others are sharing in hopes of making other women feel less alone, particularly those currently living in the states seeking to criminalize abortion.

One woman, the Twitter user Brie, shared a personal story about an abusive ex boyfriend who poked a whole in a condom in order to "trap her" in the relationship.

During their second time having sex he poked a hole in the condom when she wasn't looking, when she bought a home pregnancy test and saw the results, he got excited and admitted it was on purpose.

When Brie's friend took her to a women's clinic to confirm the pregnancy, they accidentally stumbled upon one of the many Christian centers posing as a women's health clinic. Rather than receiving comprehensive medical care, Brie was given a lecture about how abortion was murder, and would land her in hell.