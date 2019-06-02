This woman merely suggested a female version of The Joker from 'Batman' and men lost their minds.

Anytime someone so much as mentions a female reboot of something, men find the need to throw a temper tantrum. Remember when they remade Ghostbusters with a female cast and men claimed it "ruined their childhoods." Good times.
Men are clearly triggered by the idea of a woman claiming the space that a man once occupied. It doesn't ruin their childhoods -- that's literally impossible, their childhoods are over -- but it does force them to consider women as just as valuable as men, and that makes them very uncomfortable. How sad.
So, when writer Geraldine DeRuiter suggested that The Joker from Batman could be a woman, a lot of men lost their sh*t. But let's start from the beginning, shall we?
First, Geraldine simply proposed the idea of a female Joker.
And she quickly learned that the men (and some women) in her mentions were NOT happy about this.
But she didn't let their hate discourage her.
And the war raged on.
Naturally, some women came to her side.
And these just about sums it all up: