This woman merely suggested a female version of The Joker from 'Batman' and men lost their minds.

Anytime someone so much as mentions a female reboot of something, men find the need to throw a temper tantrum. Remember when they remade Ghostbusters with a female cast and men claimed it "ruined their childhoods." Good times.

Men are clearly triggered by the idea of a woman claiming the space that a man once occupied. It doesn't ruin their childhoods -- that's literally impossible, their childhoods are over -- but it does force them to consider women as just as valuable as men, and that makes them very uncomfortable. How sad.

So, when writer Geraldine DeRuiter suggested that The Joker from Batman could be a woman, a lot of men lost their sh*t. But let's start from the beginning, shall we?

First, Geraldine simply proposed the idea of a female Joker.

The Joker should have been a woman. And she finally went insane because too many random dudes told her to smile, so now she perpetually smiles while terrorizing Gotham. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 1, 2019

She becomes a sort of folk hero for the women of Gotham. She unleashes financial records for companies that don't compensate women properly. She blackmails cheaters and misogynists. She threatens the goddamn Patriarchy. It's terrifying and wonderful. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 1, 2019

The Batman needs to stop her to restore the order of things, but on some level, he's conflicted. She's a villain. But she's right. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 1, 2019