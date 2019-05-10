Woman’s viral thread breaks down why the Georgia ‘heartbeat bill’ is about more than abortion.

On Tuesday, Georgia's Republican Governer Brian Kemp signed the draconian "heartbeat bill" into law. Now, under this law, women are barred from procuring an abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected which is in many cases as early as six week.
Most women aren't able to fully detect an abortion until at least four weeks after, and that's if you're able to access a clinic that early, even if a woman were to catch it on time, many providers don't offer abortions until at least 5 or 6 weeks in.
In action, this bill criminalizes abortion and places the rights of a fetus over a full-grown human woman, this places women in the danger of being jailed for terminating a pregnancy, and even the exceptions of rape and incest are only accepted if a woman files a police report.
Most women who have just been traumatized AND gotten pregnant don't have the time, resources, or emotional support to go to the cops, who have been historically dismissive about seeking justice for rape victims.
While the ACLU already has plans to challenge the law in court, discussion has been spilling out on Twitter, with many women fearing what this means for the future. At a quick glance, this law is primarily about abortion and reproductive rights, when you consider the larger implications, it's about so much more.
In a now viral thread, the Georgia-based writer Laurel Snyder shared how women in her home state are feeling, and what this bill means about women's rights on a larger scale.
She laid out how criminalizing abortion puts women in serious danger (on multiple levels) and fully legalizes the public's entitlement to women's bodies.
She even took care to share that she is religious, and understands the notion of religious conviction around abortion, but this law completely goes against what Jesus would have wanted.
She went on to say that she will drive women to their abortion appointments out of state, and that no law will stop women from seeking them out, which is precisely why this type of legislation is so brutal.
She capped off the thread by sharing a myriad of resources people could both donate to, and seek out for themselves.
Many other women weighed in on the thread with similar thoughts about the violations the law will inevitably wreak.
One woman pointed out how GOP politicians routinely handwring over fetuses while refusing to implement safer gun laws for school aged children.
Sadly, under Trump, this horrific violation of rights does not feel like a surprise - there are more brewing in the White House chamber, which is all the more reason to stay loud, get involved locally, vote in every election, and possibly construct some guillotines.