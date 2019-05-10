Woman’s viral thread breaks down why the Georgia ‘heartbeat bill’ is about more than abortion.

On Tuesday, Georgia's Republican Governer Brian Kemp signed the draconian "heartbeat bill" into law. Now, under this law, women are barred from procuring an abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected which is in many cases as early as six week.

Most women aren't able to fully detect an abortion until at least four weeks after, and that's if you're able to access a clinic that early, even if a woman were to catch it on time, many providers don't offer abortions until at least 5 or 6 weeks in.

“Heartbeat” laws and other forms of abortion bans are written to subjugate women of color disproportionately, as well. You will see more black women going to prison in Georgia because of this new law, which I’m sure won’t bother Brian Kemp. Fewer votes to suppress, after all. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 8, 2019

In action, this bill criminalizes abortion and places the rights of a fetus over a full-grown human woman, this places women in the danger of being jailed for terminating a pregnancy, and even the exceptions of rape and incest are only accepted if a woman files a police report.

Most women who have just been traumatized AND gotten pregnant don't have the time, resources, or emotional support to go to the cops, who have been historically dismissive about seeking justice for rape victims.