Woman shares swollen selfies as a warning about dyeing your hair at home.

While a common practice among beauty lovers, dyeing your hair at home comes with its own risks. With each $10 box of hair dye, there comes a risk of allergic reaction. While strand tests are meant as a fail-safe against full-blown allergic reactions, they don't always properly warn users for possible consequences.
Despite suffering no physical aversion from a 24-hour strand test, Lauren Woods experienced a horrible reaction after dyeing her hair at home.
After successfully completely a patch test of Nice n' Easy No Ammonia Hair Dye in Black, Woods felt ready to dive in and dye her full head.
Unfortunately for Woods, her body immediately began to swell up.
After being rushed to the hospital, Woods shared her painful experience with her Facebook followers.
Her post immediately went viral.
She wrote:
"This is one thing that I thought would never happen to me, but anyone who dyes their hair please make sure you do patch tests and strand tests! I did do a patch test my self and nothing came up after 24 hours so I dyed my hair on Thursday evening and everything was fine until I was about to get into the shower on Saturday morning and noticed how swollen my forehead had got as well as how burnt my scalp is. I phoned my mum in absolute hysterics she rushed over I then went to the hospital for them to tell me not to wash my hair. hours pasted and the swelling had moved to my eyes, again went to the hospital with my boyfriend to be given steroids and allergy tablets and to be told the swelling will go down in the next few hours. Went home went to bed then woke up Sunday morning unable to open my eyes, so I went to the walk in centre to which she told me I had to go straight to a&e and I’ve been here ever since. The pictures are of me on Friday, then Sunday afternoon on a drip, My face now and the hair dye I used. Dying my hair is definitely not worth the Amount of pain I’ve been in. I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I’ve had to go through these last few days so please can you share and raise awareness that this isn’t just something you see in the papers!"
The first time she went to the hospital they sent her home with steroids and told her to wait until the swelling went down. Unfortunately, it only got worse.
When she woke up unable to open her eyes at all, Woods rushed back to the hospital. It took days for the swelling to go down.
While Woods has luckily recouped from her hair dye scare, she's hoping her experience can serve as a cautionary warning for all. Sometimes, saving a little extra for the salon can save hundreds in medical bills.