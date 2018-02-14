Woman shares swollen selfies as a warning about dyeing your hair at home.

She wrote:

"This is one thing that I thought would never happen to me, but anyone who dyes their hair please make sure you do patch tests and strand tests! I did do a patch test my self and nothing came up after 24 hours so I dyed my hair on Thursday evening and everything was fine until I was about to get into the shower on Saturday morning and noticed how swollen my forehead had got as well as how burnt my scalp is. I phoned my mum in absolute hysterics she rushed over I then went to the hospital for them to tell me not to wash my hair. hours pasted and the swelling had moved to my eyes, again went to the hospital with my boyfriend to be given steroids and allergy tablets and to be told the swelling will go down in the next few hours. Went home went to bed then woke up Sunday morning unable to open my eyes, so I went to the walk in centre to which she told me I had to go straight to a&e and I’ve been here ever since. The pictures are of me on Friday, then Sunday afternoon on a drip, My face now and the hair dye I used. Dying my hair is definitely not worth the Amount of pain I’ve been in. I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I’ve had to go through these last few days so please can you share and raise awareness that this isn’t just something you see in the papers!"