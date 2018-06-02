This woman asked her takeout driver to help with her household fear. He delivered.

Regardless of the fact that they are largely peaceful, industrious and helpful insects, spiders creep out a LOT of people.
The little buggers are the subject of numerous horror movies, and countless tear-strewn diaries. There's just something about their gorgeous spindly legs that frighten and intimidate us humans.
Luckily, if you live with other people, there's usually at least ONE family member (or roommate) who isn't arachnophobic. That lone ranger is usually delegated with the responsibility of either killing or safely release household spiders back into the wild.
However, if you fear spiders and live alone, you have to get a bit more creative with your fear management.
The Twitter user Demi (@demiswn) created her own lifehack when she messaged the food delivery system Deliveroo to see if one of their drivers would be willing to kill a spider.
"My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider," Demi wrote in a tweet.
Deliveroo responded to her preemptive request by saying they couldn't guarantee the dispatched driver would be down, but their spidey sense said yes, they could help.
Luckily for Demi, her delivery driver Joe took the challenge upon himself, and faced her eight-legged fears.
This is truly a fairytale ending for arachnophobes across the internet.
Hopefully Joe got a huge tip!