This woman asked her takeout driver to help with her household fear. He delivered.

Regardless of the fact that they are largely peaceful, industrious and helpful insects, spiders creep out a LOT of people.

The little buggers are the subject of numerous horror movies, and countless tear-strewn diaries. There's just something about their gorgeous spindly legs that frighten and intimidate us humans.

Luckily, if you live with other people, there's usually at least ONE family member (or roommate) who isn't arachnophobic. That lone ranger is usually delegated with the responsibility of either killing or safely release household spiders back into the wild.

However, if you fear spiders and live alone, you have to get a bit more creative with your fear management.

The Twitter user Demi (@demiswn) created her own lifehack when she messaged the food delivery system Deliveroo to see if one of their drivers would be willing to kill a spider.