Woman tells BF he would technically be a 'gold digger' based on his own standards.

No one likes to have their own hypocrisy pointed out. It's a supremely humbling experience, and can cause a temporary crisis as your self-perception comes crashing down around you.
But a healthy partner, one who truly loves you and wants you to live a good life, they will tell you what you don't want to hear in order to help you be a more understanding and mature person in the world.
The challenge of that is to not take a loving call-out as a personal attack.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my boyfriend he is a gold-digger by his own standards?
I have a boyfriend, Aiden. For some reason, he really dislikes his best friend's (Daniel's) girlfriend, Lila.
I don't exactly get the reason for his dislike, my guess is that Aiden and Daniel were kind of outcasts in high school and Aiden adopted this "us against the world" view with his only friend.