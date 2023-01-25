Woman tells entitled neighbor to 'f**k off' after being asked to clean house for free.

We all know the saying "no good deed goes unpunished."

Sadly, it rings true in many cases. For few people who genuinely appreciate an act of kindness, there is an entitled person lurking in the shadows, waiting to leech off your good will.

This dynamic was perfectly exemplified in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a woman asked if she was wrong for telling off her neighbor for demanding a favor.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my neighbor to f*** off after she demanded I clean her house?

English is my second language so I apologize in advance for any mistake. I am a Latina woman married to an American man, we live in a small community in Florida where most people are nice and kind to me.