Woman tells entitled neighbor to 'f**k off' after being asked to clean house for free.

We all know the saying "no good deed goes unpunished."
Sadly, it rings true in many cases. For few people who genuinely appreciate an act of kindness, there is an entitled person lurking in the shadows, waiting to leech off your good will.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my neighbor to f*** off after she demanded I clean her house?
English is my second language so I apologize in advance for any mistake. I am a Latina woman married to an American man, we live in a small community in Florida where most people are nice and kind to me.
For context I love cleaning, I like trying new products just for fun. A couple of times I’ve offered to clean other people's houses, free of charge, just to help them. Among of them, a widow who recently lost her husband of 50 years.