Woman tells husband he can't come to birth after he gets more excited about having son.

Ideally, people would be equally excited about having a boy or a girl.

But in reality, parents have visions of what it's like to raise a kid, and gender is a factor that plays into it. And when you frame it that way, it does make sense for a parent to secretly hope for a boy or girl, even though it's out of their control.

However, as with most parenting experiences, if you and your partner don't align on your priorities, it can get tense fast.

Case in point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for excluding her husband from the baby shower and birth after seeing his excitement over having a boy.

She wrote:

WIBTA if I didn't let my husband attend the baby shower or birth of our child?