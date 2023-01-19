Woman tells husband 'she can't force' daughter to invite him to wedding he paid for.

Hell hath no fury quite like a wedding invitation withheld.

There are few ways to spark family drama quite like not inviting a family member to a wedding, particularly when everyone else is on the guest list. But it happens far more often than you'd think.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her husband she can't force her daughter to invite him to her wedding.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband that I can't force my daughter to invite him to her wedding even when he has contributed towards it?​​​​​​

I have a daughter "Leah" who's 23. I met my current husband when she was 16 and she never really saw him as a dad although he's always been there which is part of who he is, he values family and she respects him a lot.