Woman tells husband 'she can't force' daughter to invite him to wedding he paid for.

Hell hath no fury quite like a wedding invitation withheld.
There are few ways to spark family drama quite like not inviting a family member to a wedding, particularly when everyone else is on the guest list. But it happens far more often than you'd think.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband that I can't force my daughter to invite him to her wedding even when he has contributed towards it?
I have a daughter "Leah" who's 23. I met my current husband when she was 16 and she never really saw him as a dad although he's always been there which is part of who he is, he values family and she respects him a lot.
He has a son "Justin" who's 27 and there were issues involving some money my stepson inherited from his mother's side of the family. Leah was counting on the fact that Justin would share but it didn't happen.