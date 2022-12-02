Woman storms out of Thanksgiving after parents invite 'cheating ex.' Dad says 'grow up.'

Thanksgiving with the family can be emotionally complicated.
But Thanksgiving with the family and your cheating ex? Well, that can be exponentially more emotionally complicated.
She wrote:
AITA for leaving my parents' house after they invited my ex to Thanksgiving?
I live about 4 hours away from my parents so I don’t see them that often. Quite frankly I don’t mind being away from them for tons of reasons that are a little too personal for me to share.
Driving all the way there was already exhausting so I just wanted to settle in and get ready for dinner. First thing that happens was I recognized a car that I hadn’t seen in a while (2 months).
It was my ex’s car, parked right there in the driveway next to my mothers car. A little backstory. My ex and I broke up when I found out he cheated on me with two of my “close” friends for a good portion of our relationship (2 out of the 4 years).