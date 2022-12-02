Woman storms out of Thanksgiving after parents invite 'cheating ex.' Dad says 'grow up.'

Thanksgiving with the family can be emotionally complicated.

But Thanksgiving with the family and your cheating ex? Well, that can be exponentially more emotionally complicated.

In a popular AITA post, a woman asked if she was wrong for blowing up at her parents and ditching Thanksgiving after she discovered her ex was there.

She wrote:

AITA for leaving my parents' house after they invited my ex to Thanksgiving?​​​​​​

I live about 4 hours away from my parents so I don’t see them that often. Quite frankly I don’t mind being away from them for tons of reasons that are a little too personal for me to share.

Driving all the way there was already exhausting so I just wanted to settle in and get ready for dinner. First thing that happens was I recognized a car that I hadn’t seen in a while (2 months).