Woman’s viral thread about men who didn’t rape her makes powerful point about consent.

In the past week, women across the world have been sharing their experiences with sexual assault, rape and harassment. The recent wave of sharing was fueled largely by Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford's testimony against the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, Blasey-Ford stood before the Senate Judiciary Committee and shared the time Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in high school. Through all of this, she remained incredibly composed and focused.

Later in the hearing, Kavanaugh defensively sputtered about how much he loves beer, calendars, and how he's definitely not guilty.

Seeing Blasey-Ford relive her trauma on a national stage triggered painful memories for sexual assault survivors across the country. Many women saw themselves in Blasey-Ford, particularly as she faces a sadly predictable barrage of victim-blaming backlash.

In response to the outpouring of assault stories, the comedian Mara Quint shared her own anecdotes of all the times she wasn't raped. Most of these situations involved alcohol and flirting, two factors that largely get women blamed for their assault. However, as Quint points out, despite her vulnerability she was not assaulted because these men knew better.