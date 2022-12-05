Woman threatens to skip Christmas after husband doesn't get 'separate' invitation. AITA?

The holidays bring up a lot of feelings, in-laws bring up a lot of feelings, so the two combined can be emotionally lethal.

When a partner doesn't vibe with immediate family, it makes for some awkward celebrations and long-standing tensions. Sometimes, the best way to settle a tiff is to go get an outside perspective.

That's exactly what a woman on a popular AITA post did, when she asked if she was wrong for threatening to skip Christmas because of her husband's invitation demands.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my parents I won't attend their Christmas celebration until they send my husband a separate invitation?​​​​​​