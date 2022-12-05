Woman threatens to skip Christmas after husband doesn't get 'separate' invitation. AITA?

The holidays bring up a lot of feelings, in-laws bring up a lot of feelings, so the two combined can be emotionally lethal.
When a partner doesn't vibe with immediate family, it makes for some awkward celebrations and long-standing tensions. Sometimes, the best way to settle a tiff is to go get an outside perspective.
That's exactly what a woman on a popular AITA post did, when she asked if she was wrong for threatening to skip Christmas because of her husband's invitation demands.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my parents I won't attend their Christmas celebration until they send my husband a separate invitation?
I'll preface this by saying that my husband (Luke) M32 does not get along with my parents. You can't tell who's right or who's wrong, there's always this ongoing tension between them but can be civil enough to sit together at one table.