Woman asks if she's wrong to throw cousin out of baby shower for announcing pregnancy.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and if you steal a mom's thunder, she will destroy you...

After years of trying, a couple was finally able to bring a healthy child to term. Children born after struggles with infertility/miscarriages/stillborn births are often called "rainbow babies", and it was important to this mother to have a special shower in celebration. But it ended up being a disaster, prompting her to ask Reddit:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not allowing my cousin to announce her pregnancy at my baby shower for my rainbow baby?

This is one thing that you read about on Facebook and think there is no way people actually act like this, until it happens to you. My husband and I are finally expecting our rainbow baby after years of infertility and multiple miscarriages.