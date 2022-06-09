Woman asks if she's wrong to throw cousin out of baby shower for announcing pregnancy.

After years of trying, a couple was finally able to bring a healthy child to term. Children born after struggles with infertility/miscarriages/stillborn births are often called "rainbow babies", and it was important to this mother to have a special shower in celebration. But it ended up being a disaster, prompting her to ask Reddit:
This is one thing that you read about on Facebook and think there is no way people actually act like this, until it happens to you. My husband and I are finally expecting our rainbow baby after years of infertility and multiple miscarriages.
It's safe to say we and our family are very freaking excited! My mother is probably the most excited. She's been planning our baby shower and making decorations for months. She's been the biggest help during this exciting, yet scary pregnancy.