This woman is using Tinder to hook men up with something more important than sex.

Tinder can truly feel like a desolate emotional wasteland. You swipe and swipe, gazing mindlessly at pictures of people standing triumphantly on mountains, or posting with sedated tigers in Thailand, and when you've finally settled on a few matches you're tasked with the weary duty of making small talk. Then, if you're truly lucky, you'll eventually get to mash bits with the person you've been slowly luring via app.

This long, often fruitless process can feel downright existential at times, and that feeling is only exacerbated by the current scary political climate in America (aka the rise of fascism).

However, there are always people who cleverly harness dating apps for larger aims - such as brilliant trolling exchanges or even political aims.

The writer Jen Winston quickly went viral when she shared a screenshot from one of her many Tinder exchanges where she's urging people in swing states to vote blue.

I paid $9.99 for Tinder Plus which seemed dumb until I realized I could change my location & campaign in swing states pic.twitter.com/UaaOWGsztY — Jen Winston (@jenerous) October 27, 2018

Basically, once Winston shelled out the $9.99 for Tinder plus, the expanded features include the ability to change location (to other states even if your' not traveling).