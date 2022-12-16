Woman gets told off after telling mom friend she can't bring baby to birthday party.

Navigating friendship after one friend has a kid can be difficult.

The massive experience gap between childless people and parents can create tension on both ends, not to mention the simple logistics of hanging out in the first place.

It can become extra awkward when the parent and childless friend disagree on when it's appropriate for the kids to be included in the adult hang.

This very dynamic came up in a popular AITA post, where a woman asked if she was wrong for telling a friend to leave her baby at home.

She wrote:

Am I the a**hole for telling my friend I don’t want her to bring her two-month-old to my 25th birthday celebration?

I’m turning 25 in February and was planning a weekend girls trip to Chicago. I have a friend who’s about to give birth any day now and our birthdays are ten days apart.