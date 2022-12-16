Woman gets told off after telling mom friend she can't bring baby to birthday party.

Navigating friendship after one friend has a kid can be difficult.
The massive experience gap between childless people and parents can create tension on both ends, not to mention the simple logistics of hanging out in the first place.
It can become extra awkward when the parent and childless friend disagree on when it's appropriate for the kids to be included in the adult hang.
She wrote:
Am I the a**hole for telling my friend I don’t want her to bring her two-month-old to my 25th birthday celebration?
I’m turning 25 in February and was planning a weekend girls trip to Chicago. I have a friend who’s about to give birth any day now and our birthdays are ten days apart.
I was hesitant to invite her in the first place since she’s about to give birth but another friend let slip about my party so she basically asked if she could come along too. I said sure and then she said she would have to bring baby girl along.