Woman tweets her swoon-worthy flight next to Timothee Chalamet. Everyone is jealous.

A lot of people day dream about what they'd do if they were seated by their favorite actor on a plane, but it's very rare these daydreams translate to reality. So, when the Twitter user Alankrutha was seated on a plane next to a guy who looked eerily like Timothee Chalamet, it took her a minute for her to realize it was in fact the Call Me By Your Name star himself.

However, once she confirmed it was in fact Chalamet, she soon found herself deep in conversation with the beloved star, all of which she shared with her Twitter followers later.

Y’all nbd just sat next to @RealChalamet on a 3 hour flight and we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW AS EVERYONE CAN TELL — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

Working on 4 hours of sleep, I am ready to tell everyone how I met Timotheé Chalamet and how we are (probably) friends now?!?!? pic.twitter.com/YVceaTjqx4 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

SO I enter the flight and see a tall, lanky dude in front of me wearing a hoodie and both of us are the only ones w/o overhead space to keep our bags and I look up to see an actual angel and alarm bells in my head go off immediately pic.twitter.com/xVXEwcrdGk — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) February 5, 2019

At first, she casually mentioned that he resembled Chalamet, to which he laughed and said "I get that a lot."