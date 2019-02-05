Woman tweets her swoon-worthy flight next to Timothee Chalamet. Everyone is jealous.

A lot of people day dream about what they'd do if they were seated by their favorite actor on a plane, but it's very rare these daydreams translate to reality. So, when the Twitter user Alankrutha was seated on a plane next to a guy who looked eerily like Timothee Chalamet, it took her a minute for her to realize it was in fact the Call Me By Your Name star himself.
However, once she confirmed it was in fact Chalamet, she soon found herself deep in conversation with the beloved star, all of which she shared with her Twitter followers later.
At first, she casually mentioned that he resembled Chalamet, to which he laughed and said "I get that a lot."
Deep down though, she knew it was him, and tried her best to keep chill for as long as possible. That is, until she snapped.
After this initial ice was broken, they were able to get to the real questions at hand, like whether or not Chalamet has met Beyonce.
While Chalamet was happy to oblige her questions, he also was very good about redirecting the conversation to her life.
Apparently he was incredibly warm and easy to talk to, which only makes him more likable.
At the end of their flight they gave each other some kind final words, and Chalamet revealed she was the only one who recognized him on the trip. Then, they snapped the inevitable selfie.
While she's barely visible in the selfie, Chalamet is certainly there, looking chill as hell and invariably lighting up the group text.
People on Twitter were overjoyed at the news of Chalamet being a sweetheart in real life, in fact, it likely only intensified fan crushes on the young actor.
This is a refreshing example of a celebrity who is actually as nice as they seem, and that can't be an easy expectation to live up to when you're getting recognized all the time.