Aside from the use of flowery vocabulary and crisp punctuation, one of the most popular traditions in literature is writing creepy descriptions of female characters. Whether it's a roiling first-person monologue in which a female character waxes poetic about her own body parts, or it's a male character checking out a woman's goodies, male writers tend to do the most (creepy sh*t) in this area. Given this context, it makes sense that a woman went viral when she turned the tables on male writers, The Poke reports.

For further context, here's a sample of George R.R. Martin writing about how a female character's "small breasts moved freely."

This isn't surprising to anyone whose watched more than fifteen minutes of Game of Thrones. It's a captivating show that further captivates through female nudity.

Here's what happened when this woman flipped the genders.

She immediately went viral, I think this means people are ready for objectified males to enter the cannon (outside of romance novels). More likely, the absurdity of this writing style is more glaring when the genders are reversed.

If female writers wrote characters of the opposite sex like male writers do pic.twitter.com/YE4o3lXq5A — Manataerys Stormborn (@SaveTheMayotee) September 8, 2017

People on Twitter were pretty into the role reversal.

She did leave people hanging with that riveting narrative.

I want to know what happens next. Is the scrotum or the penis the protagonist? — HellDestroyer77 (@Helldestroyer77) September 10, 2017

Some of the examples of creepy male writers are more gruesome than others.

Oof.

There's a bit like that in a Ken Follett book where a teen girl is fleeing rape by soldiers & it's all about her tits jiggling as she runs. — Lindsay Dickinson (@L1nds) September 10, 2017

The popularity of this Tweet means the world is ready for less creepy writing from male writers.

Or maybe, it suggests a desire for more creepy female writers. Equality comes in all sorts of flaccid packages.

We'll be eagerly waiting for some follow-up narrative tweets about this mysterious male character. What happened when he finished walking down the stairs?! Did his nubile balls ever find the peace and quiet they needed?!

