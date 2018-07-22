Woman from viral frozen eyelash selfie shares equally intense summer-themed picture.

Back in January, the 25-year-old Anastasia Gruzdeva went viral for her intense self-portrait of herself in the elements. The Russian native was able to effectively capture a snapshot of her face in the extreme winter elements of Yakutia, which reaches lows of -60 degrees Celsius in the winter.

Given how beautiful and raw the photo is, it's no surprise it quickly spread across the internet.

Since then, Gruzdeva has acquired a loyal following on Instagram.

While the weather in Yakutia reaches extreme lows in the winter, the area also reaches highs of 40 degrees Celsius in the summer (which translates to 104 degrees Fahrenheit). This extreme weather range makes it one of the most polarized places to live. I can only imagine the transition from winter to summer wardrobe is extreme.

In order to document the effects of this intense weather shift, Gruzdeva posted a recent summer photo of herself covered in mosquitos.