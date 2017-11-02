Woman with no legs goes viral for hilarious Tinder profile: 'I come on wheels and I suck.'

A majority of the time, Tinder is a terrifying place where faith in humanity goes to drown in a sea of unsolicited dick pics. However, once every lifetime or so, there is a Tinder user who transcends the garbage and makes the app a better place for everyone. Such is the case with 24-year-old Mandy Horvath, who lost both her legs back in 2014 after she was hit by a train.
While Horvath is positive she was left to die after being dosed with a date rape drug, she survived against the odds. And now, she is slaying everyone else at the online dating game.
On her Tinder profile, Horvath leverages dark humor with jokes about potential suitors getting "front row parking," adding that "I'll never run away from you."
Her profile includes a slew of punchlines that fully break the ice when it comes to people's curiosity about her missing legs, and really, forgo any of the regularly painstaking dating small talk.
She's getting a lot of right swipes with these one-liners:
"I don't have legs, but don't worry - I'm taking it in stride. Just roll with it okay?
My life was a train wreck (literally hit by a f****** train).
Technically I can still doggy paddle, I even have sexy land roving bionic legs.
I have similar functionalities to a vacuum, easily portable - I come on wheels and I suck.
It's not uncomfortable for my legs to be above my head."
While speaking with the Daily Mail, Horvath shared that her jokes on Tinder have received a lot of good natured replies.
"Since my accident happened, humour has been the driving force and it has made my recovery a lot easier. My sense of humour in my Tinder bio is so funny, the jokes people send back have me in fits of laughter. People tend to love how open I am and it's definitely helped secure a few dates," Horvath shared.
When it comes to her dating approach, Horvath is in good company. Just a few months back Twitter fell in love with a woman on Tinder with one arm who also used her disability as a playful punchline.
Given her optimism and sharp wit, it's no surprise that Horvath is cleaning up the dating game. Maybe for next life move she could run a workshop and give some pointers to the rest of us?!
I know a few people would sign up ASAP.