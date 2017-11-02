Woman with no legs goes viral for hilarious Tinder profile: 'I come on wheels and I suck.'

A majority of the time, Tinder is a terrifying place where faith in humanity goes to drown in a sea of unsolicited dick pics. However, once every lifetime or so, there is a Tinder user who transcends the garbage and makes the app a better place for everyone. Such is the case with 24-year-old Mandy Horvath, who lost both her legs back in 2014 after she was hit by a train.

While Horvath is positive she was left to die after being dosed with a date rape drug, she survived against the odds. And now, she is slaying everyone else at the online dating game.

On her Tinder profile, Horvath leverages dark humor with jokes about potential suitors getting "front row parking," adding that "I'll never run away from you."

I stepped out of my box- wore these bad boys to campus today. I love my school :) A post shared by Mandy Horvath (@lifeproofbionicwoman) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Her profile includes a slew of punchlines that fully break the ice when it comes to people's curiosity about her missing legs, and really, forgo any of the regularly painstaking dating small talk.