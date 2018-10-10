Woman’s viral story highlights how daily situations can turn dangerous for women.

Advertising

One of the most terrifying parts of being a woman is the fact that even inane activities can quickly escalate into danger because of our gender. The amount of thought it takes to protect ourselves from potential danger in more obvious situations -- such as walking home along at night, or going on a first date often are exhausting enough. So, when you're also expected to consider the worst case scenarios when selling a clothing dryer online or going to the grocery store, it can feel like you're buried in an emotional nightmare. The Twitter user Sara Suze quickly went viral after she shared a perfect example of why women always need their guard up. Her story starts out simple enough, she listed a clothes dryer on the Letgo app and needed to navigate a time for the hand-off. A quick reminder for men: Common events for you can turn into really scary situations for women in a snap.



Case in point: This week I listed a clothes dryer on the Letgo app. Because it was a dryer, a neutral meeting location was impractical. I needed it taken out of my house. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 To try to stay safe, I decided to only allow people to pick it up after 5 when my husband would be home. But a guy who works nights asked if he could come in the am instead; I said yes as long as you're here before husband leaves for work. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 The next morning, buyer isn't here before husband leaves. I message and tell him not to come. He shows up 15 min later. In addition to being late, he has no dolly or help, despite the ad saying the dryer was in a basement & you'd have to remove yourself. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018

Advertising

Normally, Suze schedules hand-offs when her husband is home to play it safe, particularly since the buyer has to come inside her house for such a large appliance. But in this case, the buyer wasn't available when her husband was home, so she had to make a safety call. He says he will come back with help, I say after 5 would be great. He then asks if he could just see it real quick before coming back and bringing someone over, in case he doesn't want it. So, now I have a decision to make. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 I quickly try to assess my likelihood of danger, as every woman has done so, so many times. It's instinct. First, what's his age? Late 60s, early 70s. He's tall but thin. Wearing a wedding ring. Hasn't smiled at me strangely or looked at me for too long. I make a judgment call. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018

Advertising

Feeling like he's more likely to be safe than unsafe, and feeling badly about not letting him see the dryer, I invite him in. Once in the basement, he's POSITIVE he can get it out with just a LITTLE help he says, looking at me.

Fuck it. I pick up a side. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 After a lot of thought, she decides she'll trust this man and allow him to come back. He's in his late 60s and doesn't seem creepy. When he returns, he doesn't have any back-up help, and soon asks her to help him carry the dryer. Walk to the stairs is fine. We're sharing the work. With each stair, I'm feeling more and more of the weight. I'm sweating. Heaving. Pissed. Halfway up the stairs and it feels like he's doing NOTHING.

And then I see it. The look on his face. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 He's staring at me, hard. Right in the eyes, sly smile on his lips. My hair is matted to my forehead. I can't get a comfortable grip. I'm just about to ask him what's going on - is he even lifting? - when he starts to speak. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018

Advertising

"Damn, girl. Look at you. Man, those thighs. Put em to work, huh? That sweat looks good on you. Workin thighs like that, I bet your husband is a happy man. C'mon, show me what you got." I was mortified. And I'm realizing I can't get out. He & a dryer I'm lifting are blocking me. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 So I do what women do, lower my eyes, pretend to laugh a little, start lifting faster. The comments and staring hey worse but I try to block them out. As soon as I am free of the basement I walk straight past him to my phone, wait 5 seconds, and say, "honey, the buyer is here!" — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 However, once he started carrying the dryer up the stares be began his leering. He forced most of the weight of the dryer on Suze, stared salaciously and made inappropriate comments about her body. Because they were carrying a heavy appliance, she had no quick way out of the situation. Once her hands were free, she immediately called her husband to let him know the buyer was there.

Advertising

And wanna guess what happened? He left without buying it. Was this guy going murder me? Probably not. But I'm not sure. Am I pissed I had to worry about being murdered in my own home because grandpa creeper likes sweaty women? Yeah. Fucker. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 Once her husband was called, the man immediately fled, proving that he never planned to buy the dryer in the first place. The point - other than my being pissed and wanting to tell people - is that events like this, even when we come out ok, take an emotional toll. I was scared. He left more and more of the weight on me & watched me squirm. And now I have one more "thing" that I have to worry about. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 So men, if you want to be allies, then recognizing that assault is bad is just the minimum. For every sexual assault, there are thousands of events that don't lead to violence but which scare the shit out of us, especially after our "assessment" turns out to have been wrong. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 Suze wrote that while traumatizing, this situation is a reality for man women. There are tons of violating interactions that don't fit under the umbrella of assault that exhaust and endanger women regularly, weighing down on our psyche.

Advertising

And obviously, if you ever are in a woman's home alone, whether during a service call or an online sale like this, accept if she's home alone, she's likely done the assessment. Respect her space, don't do gross shit. The basics. Please. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 7, 2018 To make matters more terrifying, the man ended up drunkenly showing up again at night when the husband was home. When he saw Suze's husband, he immediately left. UPDATE: This man just showed up at my house. It's 10pm. Husband answered doorbell, drunk guy mumbles "wrong house" & goes back to his truck. I looked out the window and saw it was him. Tomorrow I'll be here alone with my 4yo while my husband is at work. Terrified in my own house. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 Suze called the cops to surveil the house the following day while she was home alone with her child. UPDATE 2: called the police, they were VERY helpful & said I'm in a great spot for rotating cars to sit outside as much as they can tomorrow. Going to see about taking my little one & spending the day at a friend's house tomorrow just in case. Thank you to everyone for support. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018

Advertising

Aside from the legitimate moment of violation and the fear of having a man this creepy know her address, Suze shared the situation was also disheartening because in that moment she froze up. With all of the depressing news of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation and rapists going free daily, Suze hoped she would summon a powerful anger in crisis. But, because women are so conditioned and shaped by these experiences of true danger, summoning defensive anger often puts us in more danger. A final comment about this: when I was stuck on the steps with that dryer & he was saying that disgusting shit, I just wanted to escape. I was scared but was calculating how to get out of the situation. Later, as I typed up this story, my fear had given way to rage & disgust. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018

Advertising

And then tonight, when he came back, any fantasies I may have harbored earlier while I was typing this story about telling him to fuck off, leave me alone, etc - ALL of those disappeared immediately. I saw him and felt nothing but terror. This wasn't a man who'd physically hurt — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 me. He didn't rape me. Never even touched n me, in fact. He just said gross shit as I struggled with a heavy appliance. Not that it was nothing, but in the grand scheme of things, my experience was nothing compared to the evil shit people do to each other every day. And yet what — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 I felt when I saw him tonight was nothing short of terror. I will never, ever, be one of those movie heroines who seeks revenge and stands up for herself to teach the bad guy a lesson. I'm the girl who starts crying & shaking so badly she can't say the words "that's him" clearly — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 Suze wrote that she feels even more discouraged because he ruined her vision of how she would seek vengeance upon men like him. With the current newscycle raging, a lot of women daydream about revenge and expressing our anger to these men. But in the moment, Suze wrote she felt pure panic.

Advertising

And if I'm being honest, I'm ashamed of that. For all my marching and fist-waving and dreams about screaming at bastards like Kavenaugh in some restaurant one day, the truth is that in the moment, I crumbled. I cried when I typed this update & when I called the police. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 The rage that I felt earlier when I told this story hay not have been productive, but it felt good. I enjoyed thinking that this rage would protect & strengthen me if this ever happened again. But then when he showed up, that rage turned to mist. Nothing had changed in me. There — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 was no newfound bravery or empowerment, no matter how much I wanted it to be so. And that's ok. I know it is ok to be scared. But I could've lived without having my fantasy disproven so quickly. It was warm & made me feel good about myself, and I'll miss it. So, attention you — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 asshole from letgo. It wasn't enough that you said those things & trapped me in my house & scared me & that my back is killing me now from holding that thing & moving it so fast. It wasn't enough that I'd never felt scared on my house before you showed up here tonight. On top of — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018

Advertising

all of that, you also took from me any hope that I would be one of those women who could turn fear to strength. I'm not one. But I would've liked to believe I was, & you took that from me, too. And damn it, fuck you for that, whoever you are. Just please, please don't come back. — SaraSuze (@tragedythyme) October 8, 2018 Other women were quick to chime in with the ways they constantly protect themselves in case a man escalates into violence. Exactly this. I approach a bus stop and a man's already there:

-man keeps looking at his phone = great

-man gives me a big smile = instantly I'm on alert

-man smiles and says "hey, pretty lady!" = OMFG I'm assessing my ability to run or fight — Laura Hinds (@thesweetoothlrh) October 8, 2018 So sorry that you had to deal with this, and I SO wish I could say I was surprised. I like how Trump thinks women are doing great when most of us are scared every time we use Craigslist or have a repair person over. — Amy Lastuka (@klejnot) October 8, 2018 I'm so sorry, Sara. I was assaulted in my own house a year ago. I didn't report him for fear he'd come back and hurt my kid. I wanted to move house for months after that, it didn't feel like home any more. — Laura Ingram (@LeiLauraLei) October 8, 2018

Advertising

I just wanted to let you know that the feeling died down eventually. It's my home again, I'm so glad I didn't let him make me move. That said, he texted a few months ago to say he was "driving in my area, and it made him think of me". Chills. — Laura Ingram (@LeiLauraLei) October 8, 2018 Thank you for sharing this, Sara. I have so many stories similar to this. I’m always paralyzed by fear also and sometimes angry after that I didn’t fight more. I don’t even like getting on elevators by myself if there is a man there. — TabooBooSF™️ (@TabooBooSF) October 8, 2018 Several men also chimed in to thank Suze for opening up, and share ways they're trying to act as better allies for women. While a terrifying experience by all account, if there's one positive to come out of this, it's the sharing of your ordeal which should help us realise, and respect, the fears of innocent people like yourself. That was more than scary — Joe (@jcw999) October 8, 2018 Often there’s only 1-2 others leaving at my stop on last train home and I’ll find I’m walking behind a lone woman at 3am. So I cross the road, slow down, cough and show I’ve moved and am further away. Empathise, back off and be nothingy - your presence may even end up reassuring — stuart goodwin (@stuartgoodwin) October 8, 2018

Advertising

This is terrible. I'm glad it didn't get any worse than this. As I am finding out in my own home, many men are oblivious to even basest abuse that women have to deal with on a daily basis. I'm still trying to wrap my head around this issue. — GingerFactor (@GingerFactor) October 8, 2018 Remember one time getting off a bus late at night, and fellow passenger happened to be walking pretty much same route as my route home. Ended up having to detour quite a way, cause she was clearly terrified I was following her. — Matt Leach (@nextcontext) October 8, 2018 My god, this is horrid. I am so terribly sorry. — Dr. Mike Todorovic (@MickeyTod) October 8, 2018 It's exhausting to be a woman in a world full of gendered violence, but nonetheless, it's important to share these stories so it's no longer womens' burden to carry alone.