Woman’s viral story highlights how daily situations can turn dangerous for women.

One of the most terrifying parts of being a woman is the fact that even inane activities can quickly escalate into danger because of our gender. The amount of thought it takes to protect ourselves from potential danger in more obvious situations -- such as walking home along at night, or going on a first date often are exhausting enough.
So, when you're also expected to consider the worst case scenarios when selling a clothing dryer online or going to the grocery store, it can feel like you're buried in an emotional nightmare.
The Twitter user Sara Suze quickly went viral after she shared a perfect example of why women always need their guard up.
Her story starts out simple enough, she listed a clothes dryer on the Letgo app and needed to navigate a time for the hand-off.
Normally, Suze schedules hand-offs when her husband is home to play it safe, particularly since the buyer has to come inside her house for such a large appliance. But in this case, the buyer wasn't available when her husband was home, so she had to make a safety call.
After a lot of thought, she decides she'll trust this man and allow him to come back. He's in his late 60s and doesn't seem creepy. When he returns, he doesn't have any back-up help, and soon asks her to help him carry the dryer.
However, once he started carrying the dryer up the stares be began his leering. He forced most of the weight of the dryer on Suze, stared salaciously and made inappropriate comments about her body. Because they were carrying a heavy appliance, she had no quick way out of the situation. Once her hands were free, she immediately called her husband to let him know the buyer was there.
Once her husband was called, the man immediately fled, proving that he never planned to buy the dryer in the first place.
Suze wrote that while traumatizing, this situation is a reality for man women. There are tons of violating interactions that don't fit under the umbrella of assault that exhaust and endanger women regularly, weighing down on our psyche.
To make matters more terrifying, the man ended up drunkenly showing up again at night when the husband was home. When he saw Suze's husband, he immediately left.
Suze called the cops to surveil the house the following day while she was home alone with her child.
Aside from the legitimate moment of violation and the fear of having a man this creepy know her address, Suze shared the situation was also disheartening because in that moment she froze up. With all of the depressing news of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation and rapists going free daily, Suze hoped she would summon a powerful anger in crisis. But, because women are so conditioned and shaped by these experiences of true danger, summoning defensive anger often puts us in more danger.
Suze wrote that she feels even more discouraged because he ruined her vision of how she would seek vengeance upon men like him. With the current newscycle raging, a lot of women daydream about revenge and expressing our anger to these men. But in the moment, Suze wrote she felt pure panic.
Other women were quick to chime in with the ways they constantly protect themselves in case a man escalates into violence.
Several men also chimed in to thank Suze for opening up, and share ways they're trying to act as better allies for women.
It's exhausting to be a woman in a world full of gendered violence, but nonetheless, it's important to share these stories so it's no longer womens' burden to carry alone.