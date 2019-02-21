Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.

Grief is not only non-linear, but completely inconceivable until you've experienced it firsthand. Even then, grief manifests differently depending on how you emotionally process, who you lost, how you lost them, and the strength of your support system.

Attempting to explain grief, and the ways mourning comes and goes at will, can be incredibly difficult. How do you sum up a sadness that is constantly shifting and often out of grasp? Death and loss, while normal, still don't settle into our brains lightly, so it makes sense that we're sent into a jolt of non-linear emotional grappling.

The Twitter user Lauren Herschel quickly went viral for her thread on grief, wherein she shared the visual analogy of "the ball and the box."

After what has been a surprisingly okayish Christmas, I had a moment today in SuperStore. Saw a lady who reminded me of my 92yo grandma, who even in the early stages of dementia, completely understood that my mom died.

I thought I'd share the Ball in the Box analogy my Dr told me

The theory was first shared by Herschel's doctor, who uses it to describe how grief is triggered in the brain.

So grief is like this:

There’s a box with a ball in it. And a pain button.

And no, I am not known for my art skills.