Woman's viral tweet about quitting her teaching job sparks discussion.

Teachers are instrumental in shaping society, not only do they teach the next generation the schooling basics, but truly dedicated teachers also cultivate curiosity, passion, and empathy in their students.

Ideally, teachers should be well-paid and recognized for their massive contribution to the world, but in America many of them are facing meager wages, oversized classes, and scrawny school budgets that sometimes leave them to fend for supplies out of pocket.

On top of this, our culture doesn't give teachers the respect and emotional support they deserve, and many find themselves going to bat with absent parents, or conversely, helicopter parents who think the world revolves around their child.

Over the weekend, the former teacher Abby Norman from Atlanta, Georgia shared that after nine years of "loving the students and the learning and despising the testing and the paper-pushing of the classroom" she decided it was time to get a different job.