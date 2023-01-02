Woman walks out of NYE dinner after husband's family demands she pay with inheritance.

Few things bring out people's ugly hidden colors quite like money.
There are countless stories of financial windfalls exposing the entitlement of partners, close friends, and family members. No one wants to see the worst in their loved ones, but the presence of money can serve as a blacklight exposing what lies beneath.
She wrote:
AITA for silently getting up and walking out of the restaurant during NYE dinner after I was told to pay for everyone at the table (my in-laws)?
I F (32) recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven't decided what to do with it and I didn't want it to go to waste.
I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it. Another thing is that he expects me to pay for nearly everything for the past couple of weeks.