Woman walks out of NYE dinner after husband's family demands she pay with inheritance.

Few things bring out people's ugly hidden colors quite like money.

There are countless stories of financial windfalls exposing the entitlement of partners, close friends, and family members. No one wants to see the worst in their loved ones, but the presence of money can serve as a blacklight exposing what lies beneath.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for walking out of New Years dinner after finding out her husband's family expected her to pay with inheritance money.

She wrote:

AITA for silently getting up and walking out of the restaurant during NYE dinner after I was told to pay for everyone at the table (my in-laws)?​​​​​​

I F (32) recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven't decided what to do with it and I didn't want it to go to waste.