A woman was banned from Walmart for sipping wine from a Pringles can. Internet deems her a hero.

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some simply sip wine from a Pringles can whilst riding around a Walmart parking lot on an electric shopping cart. Yes, you read that right. This happened. A woman was caught doing exactly this, and now she is banned from Walmart for life. Have we found our queen?

It gets better. The Pringles-wine sipping woman in question was committing these "crimes" at 6:30am. The police were called and found her at a nearby restaurant to inform her that she is no longer welcome on Walmart premises. This all happened before 9:00am.

While Walmart isn't very happy with her, the internet has quickly warmed to this woman and decided she's a certified badass. I mean, how many of us have at least wished we had spent our morning cruising around the Walrmart parking lot on a electric cart while throwing back some wine from a chip container? Dare I say all of us?