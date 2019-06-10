Woman asks if she's an a*shole for cutting off BFF who stole her baby name. The answers are surprising.

Picking a baby name can be an incredibly personal process. The names people choose can say a lot about their own lineage, culture, and linguistic preferences, so when you share that with someone else it's usually with they expectation that they won't steal it without your permission.
Naturally, there are many different kinds of conversations people can have about baby names. If it's a hypothetical aside about names you generally like, it's not bad form for another friend to pick one of the bevy. However, if you confide in your pregnant best friend about the name you picked to honor your mother, that's a completely different animal.
In a recent post on the Am I The Asshole subReddit, a woman opened up about how she wants to cut off her (former) BFF after her baby name was stolen.
Howcanichangehermind fully laid out how her BFF stole her baby name, and why it means so much to her in the first place.
"AITA For wanting to cut my best friend out of my life for stealing my baby name?
To start things off, I'm not pregnant. Nor am I anywhere near close to being pregnant. However, my best friend is pregnant and I couldn't be more happy for her. As best friends do, we started discussing baby names."
While OP herself isn't pregnant currently, she is planning on having a daughter in the future and has a baby name very near and dear to her heart.
"She asked me if I had any baby names picked out for my future children and I told her my mother had suggested a name years ago for my future daughter that I absolutely fell in love with. It's super unique and it's a name that originates from the country she was born in. My mother is no longer alive, so this is something I really wanted to do in the future so my potential daughter could have a connection to her grandmother."
The baby name in question was one she chose with her late mom, so in a sense it's an tribute to her mother.
"A few days ago, I saw on Facebook that my best friend posted a picture of those 3D sonograms and in the post she revealed the name that she had picked for her daughter. It was the name I told her that I had picked out for my future daughter. I am absolutely devastated she would do this to me. She knows what that name meant to me and she decided to use it anyway."
When OP confronted her friend, the BFF claimed it was "just a name" and that she gets to use whatever name she wants.
"She says it's just a name and since she's pregnant before me she gets to use whatever name she wants. I told her she's being heartless and asked her how she can do this to someone she sees as a sister. She is not going to change her mind about this, so I want to end all communication with her since I can't even imagine calling her daughter by the name I wanted for mine. Am I the asshole for doing this?"
When OP realized her BFF would not consider what the name meant to her both in connection with her mom, but also culturally, she decided to fully cut the friend off.
*Just some more information: This isn't an American/English name, it's a Middle Eastern one. She isn't Middle Eastern.
Understandably, since she was close to the BFF for years, OP wanted to float the situation to the internet to see if she was overreacting.
CapK473 is fully on OP's side.
"NTA. She straight up ripped that off, knowing how it would hurt you, I have no idea how she could be so selfish. Cut her out of your life and when you do have a kid, use the name your mom suggested. Dont let her ruin that for you."
WhiteJadedButterfly supports OP and knows people out here are shady.
"NTA. If anything Reddit has taught me, never share your future kids’ name with anybody, not friends, not relatives, not parents or siblings. Heck don’t even share it with your boyfriend. Just drop the name when your baby is actually borned."
Cripnite kept their daughter's name a secret because they didn't trust their own family.
"We kept our daughter’s name a complete secret from anyone but ourselves. My wife had a cousin who was pregnant and due a few months before us. She was the only one I was worried about, but she had a name picked out already."
"My mom had my older sister’s name (if she had been a boy) stolen by my aunt, who had a son the year before because she shared it. People suck."
liarslittlepretty thinks in most cases this would make OP the asshole, but not this time given the fact the name is so emotionally important.
"NTA I totally understand a name can be used by anyone but with such a detailed emotional back story of why you picked that name for your kid it’s a A move to use it because there are sooo many names out there."
FitfulAgreeableness said that technically the friend can use whatever name they want, but this whole scenario makes the BFF, not OP, an asshole.
"NTA - Technically, she's right, she can name her baby whatever she wants, but that doesn't mean she's not an a-hole for doing so. She really doesn't seem to care about your friendship if she isn't willing to reconsider, knowing how hurt you are and what the name means to you. She seems petty and is perhaps doing it out of spite."
leticiafonsecalf0 pointed out how shady it was for the BFF to share the news through a public Facebook post, and not in person.
"NTA. This is clearly really meaningful and important to you, and she decided on the name behind your back and shared with everyone. Doesn't seem like a good friend.. if she cared for you at least she would've told you and would've known how upset you would be. Cutting ties with a close friend is always hard but this just doesn't seem like a loving healthy friendships."