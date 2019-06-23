Woman wears daisy dukes to cousin's wedding and doesn't understand why she's in trouble.

'Tis the season for wedding drama! Getting through someone else's special day without encountering some conflict is no easy feat. Tensions run high on a day that someone wants to be deemed the best of their entire life, so naturally feelings can get hurt pretty easily. A common cause for wedding drama is dress code. For example, if you make the mistake of wearing white on your friend's wedding day, prepare to no longer call that person your friend.
But not wearing white is a well-known no-no, and is pretty easy to avoid. Just...don't do it. However, there are times when issues involving attire can be tricky. Sometimes you may think your clothing won't offend the bride & groom, but unfortunately you will be dead wrong.
Such was the case for a woman who shared her story on the subreddit page 'Am I the Asshole?" This woman attended a wedding where there was a miss-understanding over the dress code, and now she is in hot water with her friends, even though she didn't do anything intentionally.
Here is a condensed version of her story:
Last fall, my husband and I went to my cousin's wedding in another state.
In the months leading up to the wedding, my aunt (cousin's mother) griped about how unconventional the wedding was going to be. She was happy for the couple of course but she didn't like that the wedding wasn't going to be in a church or banquet hall. She didn't tell the couple tho. Just complained about it to us behind their backs.
The day before the wedding, my aunt rounded up me and my family members and told us that she just found out that the dress code for the wedding was casual. Not gonna lie, many of us were stoked. I hate dressing up so I was all over the idea of a casual backyard bbq wedding.
My husband and I had already packed nice clothes so we wore them to the ceremony. A few of my family members showed up to the ceremony in t-shirts and baseball caps. Immediately after, we changed into comfortable clothes for the reception. I wore a hoodie, daisy Duke shorts and cute sandals.
I noticed that the bride's family members were still dressed up but I figured they didn't get the memo. The bride and groom and the wedding party were dressed to the nine's which I thought was weird for a casual wedding.
So we just found out that the bride and groom were very upset with us for wearing casual clothes to their wedding. They thought it was very disrespectful. Apparently my aunt lied to us because she wanted to sabotage their wedding and they were upset that no one checked with them about the dress code. This explains why my cousin and his wife have been standoffish toward us since the wedding.
TBH we think they're overreacting because we all had fun at their wedding and it's not our fault we got bad info about the dress code. And they never specified the dress code in the invitation. But I still have to ask. AITA?
A lot of people felt that this woman had wildly misinterpreted the concept of "casual."
CatpersonMax said:
Daisy dukes and a hoodie are not “casual”in terms of wedding attire. Casual would have been nice slacks and a pretty top or jacket. Your attire was more like Saturday night at the stock car races. I would have been upset with you too and the family members in tee shirts and ball caps were similarly underdressed.
VanellopeEatsSweets agreed that "casual" meant more sundresses and less daisy dukes:
I would have absolutely assumed casual for a wedding meant that I was wearing my sundress and nice sandals instead of a formal dress and heels. It also means different makeup and hairstyles, more natural/relaxed is appropriate for a casual attire event.
Somewhatajellybean raised an important question:
Yeah when i saw casual i was thinking like, a casual comfy summer dress or a fancy romper. Not jeans/hoodies/baseball caps. Also, who doesnt think to double check the moment they see other people dressed up fancy?
WebbieVanderquack saw the aunt as the real villain, but still didn't let this woman off the hook:
Your aunt is a horrible person. And I am pretty surprised that you fell for the lie. If someone other than the bride and groom told me the dress code was casual, as in Daisy-Dukes-and-a-hoodie casual, I'd be checking with the bride and groom. And if an unusual dress code wasn't specified in the invitation, I would assume I was meant to dress up, as is the norm for weddings.
Your cousin and his wife are not overreacting - it would have been viewed as very disrespectful to show up dressed as you did. They didn't know why you were all wearing casual clothes, and even if they now know your aunt was trying to sabotage their wedding, that's still going to cast a shadow over their memories of the day.
But the main takeaway here was that daisy dukes are not welcome at weddings, as per Xgirly789:
Daisy dukes are NEVER acceptable for a wedding. Ever.
The moral of the story here is if you have an evil aunt, make sure to question her motives when she tells you it's acceptable to wear daisy dukes to a wedding she isn't happy about.