Woman responds to wrong number text by striking fear into their souls.

You truly haven't lived until you've feared for, or pondered the safety of a baby. This isn't about being a parent, so much as making eye contact with a baby across the room and thinking "wow, that is a small human with no motor skills, is she okay?!?!"
The very clever Twitter user @itskarleytime managed to strike a deep and existential baby-related fear into the heart of a stranger when she received a text from the wrong number.
"When you get home and get the baby settled call me," read the fairly innocuous text.
The response, however, placed the whole interaction into a hypothetical land of forsaken babies.
Her simple response was likely enough to drive the mystery parent into a FRENZY. Where was the baby now?! Had someone, anyone procured the baby?!
Several people on Twitter chimed in with their text responses to strangers.
While these text comebacks and all fun and sassy, one question remains, BURNING in my mind: WHERE IS THE BABY?!