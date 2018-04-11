Woman responds to wrong number text by striking fear into their souls.

You truly haven't lived until you've feared for, or pondered the safety of a baby. This isn't about being a parent, so much as making eye contact with a baby across the room and thinking "wow, that is a small human with no motor skills, is she okay?!?!"

The very clever Twitter user @itskarleytime managed to strike a deep and existential baby-related fear into the heart of a stranger when she received a text from the wrong number.

"When you get home and get the baby settled call me," read the fairly innocuous text.

The response, however, placed the whole interaction into a hypothetical land of forsaken babies.

When the wrong number texts me pic.twitter.com/hClW1yDLdP — not karley 🍻 (@Itskarleytime) April 9, 2018

Her simple response was likely enough to drive the mystery parent into a FRENZY. Where was the baby now?! Had someone, anyone procured the baby?!

Several people on Twitter chimed in with their text responses to strangers.