Woman gets yelled at by boyfriend's ex for teaching child 'new age phrases.'

Stepping into the role of a step-parent can be a really beautiful experience. You get the benefits of connecting with a child without the full responsibility of being their parent.

Unfortunately, the emotional dynamics can get tricky when you're navigating your partner's ex, and their coparenting dynamics. Knowing when to be quiet and stay in your lane, and when to advocate for a child can be very tricky.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for calling out her boyfriend's ex's parenting style.

She wrote"

AITA for telling the mother of my boyfriend's son to run an upgrade on her parenting style?