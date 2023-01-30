Woman yells at mom for letting 7-year-old son use self-checkout at busy grocery store.

In many cases, the best way to learn is by doing.

You can hear instructions over and over, but getting your hands dirty in the learning process is a surefire way to build confidence in a new skill. And this is extra true for children who are constantly absorbing new information and abilities.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if they were wrong for letting their son use the self-checkout, and subsequently annoying a woman in line.

They wrote:

AITA for letting my son operate the self-checkout?

I took my son with me to the grocery store today. He is seven. I am a big believer in learning by doing. I like to give my son as interactive a role in things as possible, and if he wants to do something himself I always at least let him try unless it's unsafe.