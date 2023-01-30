Woman yells at mom for letting 7-year-old son use self-checkout at busy grocery store.

In many cases, the best way to learn is by doing.
You can hear instructions over and over, but getting your hands dirty in the learning process is a surefire way to build confidence in a new skill. And this is extra true for children who are constantly absorbing new information and abilities.
AITA for letting my son operate the self-checkout?
I took my son with me to the grocery store today. He is seven. I am a big believer in learning by doing. I like to give my son as interactive a role in things as possible, and if he wants to do something himself I always at least let him try unless it's unsafe.
When we got to the self-checkout he confidently told me he could do it by himself, so I let him. There are about ten self-checkouts and one line for all the machines, so people don't line up behind individual machines.