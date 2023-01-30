Someecards Logo
Woman yells at mom for letting 7-year-old son use self-checkout at busy grocery store.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 30, 2023 | 6:00 AM
In many cases, the best way to learn is by doing.

You can hear instructions over and over, but getting your hands dirty in the learning process is a surefire way to build confidence in a new skill. And this is extra true for children who are constantly absorbing new information and abilities.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if they were wrong for letting their son use the self-checkout, and subsequently annoying a woman in line.

They wrote:

AITA for letting my son operate the self-checkout?

I took my son with me to the grocery store today. He is seven. I am a big believer in learning by doing. I like to give my son as interactive a role in things as possible, and if he wants to do something himself I always at least let him try unless it's unsafe.

When we got to the self-checkout he confidently told me he could do it by himself, so I let him. There are about ten self-checkouts and one line for all the machines, so people don't line up behind individual machines.

