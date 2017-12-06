Watching this woman fall into a river while doing yoga is more relaxing than yoga.

While yoga is technically an activity you can engage in anywhere, there are some locations that are more optimal than others. Rivers are majestic and consistently picture perfect, but they're also huge bodies of rapidly moving water and sharp rocks, so doing a backbend over one is huge risk.
The Twitter user Chisa Tolbertson learned the dangers of yoga the hard way when she recorded herself doing a wheel pose on a log over a river.
While she documented this painful work of art back in May, it's gone viral after the clip resurfaced on Reddit and rightfully made a splash. This actually looks really painful, but luckily she lived to tweet a joke about it.
Understandably, people on Twitter were both concerned and amused by Chisa's plight.
On her Twitter thread, Chisa shares that beyond the initial shock of falling, she was okay. She did lose a few fake nails in her fight with the river.
In order to seek closure, she returned to a safer part of the river and successfully got a photo of herself in wheel pose.
Chisa's fall serves as a cautionary tale to yoga lovers everywhere -- beware of the rage of the river.