This woman's boyfriend is so cheap about deodorant she went viral.

The healthiest relationships involve a lot of give and take on both ends. A pep talk here, a hug session there, a $10 meal here, a round of drinks there, a romantic relationship shouldn't feel like a racked up tab, but a natural ebb and flow.

Nonetheless, cheap people often stay cheap and that's a fact of life.

Recently, a woman on Twitter had to get 5000 retweets just so her boyfriend would buy her a $35 dress.

Y’all I really want this dress, help ya girl out?! 😩😩🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rVaD7Scswz — Reánna 🥀🖤🇩🇴 (@amorreanna) July 3, 2018

So, as a way of trolling that particular couple dynamic the Twitter user Hana Katana enacted her own satirical version.

When she realized she'd demolished her own deodorant stick (we've all been there), she playfully asked her boyfriend if he'd be willing to pick some up for her.