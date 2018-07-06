This woman's boyfriend is so cheap about deodorant she went viral.

The healthiest relationships involve a lot of give and take on both ends. A pep talk here, a hug session there, a $10 meal here, a round of drinks there, a romantic relationship shouldn't feel like a racked up tab, but a natural ebb and flow.
Nonetheless, cheap people often stay cheap and that's a fact of life.
Recently, a woman on Twitter had to get 5000 retweets just so her boyfriend would buy her a $35 dress.
So, as a way of trolling that particular couple dynamic the Twitter user Hana Katana enacted her own satirical version.
When she realized she'd demolished her own deodorant stick (we've all been there), she playfully asked her boyfriend if he'd be willing to pick some up for her.
Naturally, he wanted to know how much it cost before committing to the favor. But even when she revealed it costs all of $5 dollars, he said she needed to go viral in order for him to pick up the tab.
This is obviously all in jest and poking fun at the trend of going viral for gifts. Even so, the fact that so many people believe she's SO excited he might buy her a $5 dollar deodorant just shows how trash men are.
The tweet quickly took all the way off.
Some people enjoyed the way it trolled all the tweets jocking for retweets, while others still felt the joke revealed his actual cheapness.
At the end of the day, she got her deodorant, a bunch of unsolicited relationship advice AND the last laugh. That's a win.