Woman's boyfriend ditched her during a mugging. She's about to ruin his life.

We've all had terrible exes, but this one truly takes the cake.
Sometimes, even when you think you're in love with someone, they can surprise you by showing their true colors under moments of extreme pressure. No matter what the relationship crime is, though, there's no better revenge than a brutal breakup.
A recent Reddit post from a 22-year-old woman describes a night from absolute hell when she realized the person she thought was a good boyfriend was actually a scared, lying little f*ckboi.
"Hamdila" wrote:
Tuesday night boyfriend and I were out, he parked in an alley because it's free. As we got to the car this tiny little homeless looking guy stepped out with a screwdriver and said something like "I'll I need is a hit, me $20 and no one gets hurt."
Boyfriend sprinted away. He didn't Even look behind him so I was stuck with the mugger and since I had my phone only he rubbed his hands all over me while holding the screwdriver to my throat. He wasn't getting off on it but it was still so traumatizing as he thought I was hiding money in my bra and underwear. I kept hoping that Aiden would be coming back with the cops but nothing. The homeless guy eventually realized I had nothing and just left down the other end of the alley,
I walked around the corner and less than a block away there was two police officers so I told them and all of the sudden downtown lit up and they were able to find the guy in less than 5 minutes.
First of all, props to this woman for fully calling her boyfriend out by first name on Reddit and for being so strong while a scary mugger patted down her entire body while holding a screwdriver. The story gets worse, though:
I rode with the police to the station to ID the guy. Maybe an hour later Aiden calls and said "I have the police are you ok?" I exploded on him telling him that I'm at the fucking police station and have been for an hour. He tried to tell me he was so scared he didn't know what to do and ran immediately to the police. I told him he was a liar because the two police I'd found had been there all night and he must have run past them. After some serious arguing he admitted that he'd gone to hide in a park about three blocks away. I was disgusted. And kept hiding when he heard all the sirens because he thought that meant I'd been stabbed or worse! What in the actual fuck?
I told him to come pick me up and he said he couldn't because he doesn't like cops and is afraid they'd laugh at him. Well he was right because two very cool young cops gave me a ride home and they laughed and joked about him the entire way.
Excuse me? He thought there was a chance his girlfriend was getting stabbed "or worse," and he decided the best option was to hide in a park? Also, call me crazy, but if the scariest part of your night is that the police might laugh at you, but the scariest part of your girlfriend's night was when her life was threatened with a screwdriver over twenty dollars, I'm pretty sure her problem wins. What's even more unacceptable is that Aiden is 30 years old while his girlfriend is only 22. Did nothing in that eight years teach him how to be an adult? There's more:
Yesterday he finally called around noon and I told him don't bother were broken up. He then spent the next 8 hours texting me a combination of calling me names, begging me to come back to him, and explaining what he'd done had been the smartest thing for both of us. He said had he not run, his natural rage would have taken over and he would have killed the guy. Suuuuuuurreeee....
My question is how scorched earth do I go in this breakup, let him have some dignity or do i blow up his shit?
Girl, my vote is to go full throttle scorched Earth with this breakup. Plus, you already have the whole internet on your side.
"left____right" commented:
It’s for the best, I think he’ll understand. I mean she might end up killing him with all that natural rage
"CobaltAureate" commented:
Leave this man-child in the dust and move on with your life. You saw his true colors, could you marry or raise a kid with this guy? No? Then don’t look back.
He’s also a bit older than OP and you might wishfully suppose he has more maturity as a result. Apparently not.
thank u, next
"PurpleDoves91" commented:
He runs away, leaving you with a mugger. He hides in a park, not bothering to get help for you. Refuses to pick you up at the police station because he doesn't like cops.
Three strikes, and you're out, although the first one was more than enough. This guy sucks, and I'm sorry you wasted even a second on him.
Good luck and stay safe!