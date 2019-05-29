This woman's fiance asked her to go to therapy for not wanting kids. She doesn't want to. Who's wrong?

Having children is a huge decision for anyone to make. This we know. Bringing a human into the world is quite the responsibility, and honestly it's not for everyone. In the past, it has been generally understood that the natural progression of life is: go to college, get a job, find love, get married, have kids, eat hamburger helper together as one happy family. But now more than ever, some people are opting out of childbearing. Wanting kids is still the norm, but people are finally feeling validated in their desire to live a child free life. And that's fantastic. However, it is important for these people to be in agreement with their partners on this issue, if they are in fact in a partnership. Couples should be on the same page when it comes to wanting or not wanting kids, seeing as this decision will play a major role in how their lives will turn out. If you want kids but your partner doesn't, there's going to come a time when that becomes an issue, and vice versa.

A woman who posted on the 'Am I the Asshole' (AITA) page of reddit is well aware of the importance of communicating with your partner about this topic. In her post, she says that she told her fiancé that she didn't want kids from day one. And he agreed. Perfect. But now he has changed his mine. Uh oh.