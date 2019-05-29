This woman's fiance asked her to go to therapy for not wanting kids. She doesn't want to. Who's wrong?

Having children is a huge decision for anyone to make. This we know. Bringing a human into the world is quite the responsibility, and honestly it's not for everyone. In the past, it has been generally understood that the natural progression of life is: go to college, get a job, find love, get married, have kids, eat hamburger helper together as one happy family. But now more than ever, some people are opting out of childbearing. Wanting kids is still the norm, but people are finally feeling validated in their desire to live a child free life. And that's fantastic. However, it is important for these people to be in agreement with their partners on this issue, if they are in fact in a partnership. Couples should be on the same page when it comes to wanting or not wanting kids, seeing as this decision will play a major role in how their lives will turn out. If you want kids but your partner doesn't, there's going to come a time when that becomes an issue, and vice versa.
A woman who posted on the 'Am I the Asshole' (AITA) page of reddit is well aware of the importance of communicating with your partner about this topic. In her post, she says that she told her fiancé that she didn't want kids from day one. And he agreed. Perfect. But now he has changed his mine. Uh oh.
Just to be clear, this post isn’t about whether I’m an asshole for disliking children, it is about whether I’m an asshole for refusing to try therapy.
From the start I made it clear to my fiancé I did not want children. I have made this clear with every person I have dated. He did not have any issues with it whatsoever and said he liked pros of a child free life.
Our relationship was going great, and last week (a couple months before our wedding) he announced he would actually love to have children. He said he realized this from having our dog (who I admit we spoil like a child). This shocked and to be honest devastated me because much my perception of him was very much based on someone who shared my desire to have a child free life, which is extremely important to me.
Of course, this changes things. This woman had clearly planned on a future that didn't have kids, and now the man she is planning to marry is proposing otherwise. And he wants her to change her mind too, and thinks going to therapy will help her do so.
I told him despite the fact I loved our dog, dogs are VERY different from children. He insisted that because I treated our dog so well I would be a great mother. He then asked that I try therapy to fix my “child hating” problem. He believed that my traumatic childhood has caused me to hate children because wanting children is a natural desire. I will not deny that this might be the truth, but I have no desire to fix my issue.
There's nothing wrong with going to therapy, especially in order to work through childhood trauma. But that is a separate topic, and therapy isn't a tool to 'fix' your desire to not want children. There's nothing to fix there. However, not everyone in this woman's life felt the same.
My best friend said I’m being selfish because therapy cant hurt and I probably do have a lot of unresolved childhood issues (abandonment from parents, etc). A part of me is considering it but deep inside I really don’t want to. AITA?
Fortunately, the good people of the internet came to this woman's rescue.
kecir essentially said, "dump him.":
NTA. Holy fuck NTA. Your fiancé is a massive asshole for pulling this bullshit 180 on you. You’re also NTA for not wanting children at all. You really need to think about marrying this guy if he’s pulling this right before your wedding.
browsingtheproduce called out the fiancé:
He's an even bigger asshole for pathologizing her totally normal preference.
cortesoft pointed out the issue with assuming taking care of a dog is proof that you should take care of a child:
And a total idiot for thinking how you care for a dog has any relation to having a kid. I have had dogs, and I have two kids. They are nothing alike.
The word I use most frequently to describe being the parent of a young child is "relentless". It is never ending, and it is EVERY day. You can leave a dog and go to work. You can't leave a toddler for even a few minutes.
It is so not in the same ballpark as having a dog. It isn't even the same sport.
apathyontheeast is a therapist and came to clarify some sh*t:
Therapist here. Can confirm this as asshole behavior. Any therapist worth their salt would listen to this and say, "I can't treat you because there's nothing to treat."
tabby250 agreed that this woman was not the assh*le:
Totally. NTA. I think therapy would be a good idea if the goal was to be content around people in your life that have or will have children (siblings, friends etc) but for the purpose of convincing you that you want children!? Hell no. Kids aren't for everyone for so many really good reasons.
lalee_pop thinks someone else shold be in therapy:
I agree, NTA. Therapy might still be good to deal with unresolved childhood issues, but it shouldnt be used as a way to change OPs mind about having kids. WTF. Thats just messed up. HE needs therapy for how he thinks OP should naturally feel about having kids.
popthethoughtcherry went off:
Yeah I can't believe how strongly I dislike this stranger. NTA " He insisted that because I treated our dog so well I would be a great mother." This shit pisses me off. There are a thousand things in your life you could have been great at; that doesn't mean you have to be them against your will. Showing love for a dog in your life has nothing to do with committing 18 years of your life to a child.
He wants to use therapy as a tool to mold you into the future mother of his child - a huge red flag. His suggestion of therapy also implies there is something that needs correcting. There is NOTHING wrong with a woman not wanting to be a mother. I don't usually advocate the "dump him" suggestions on reddit, but on the children issue I feel very strongly that people should recognize this is a deal breaking life decision. He wants kids; you do not. It's a huge difference in what you want for your time, finances, etc. Your futures are incompatible. He does not accept who you are, only who he thinks you could be in the future.
Also, I wouldn't have sex with someone who thinks I just need a nudge to understand how much I want to be a mom...
webbie04 had some thoughts on who the real assh*le is:
I dont think fiance is an asshole for pulling a 180 as much as everyone on reddit believes that people make up their mind at 18 they dont want kids and it sticks the truth is that some non trivial amount of people do have a change of heart. Luckily this is before marriage because kids are one of the few no compromise choices.
He is an asshole for suggesting counseling to fix a problem thats not a problem though.
And here's the thing: there's nothing wrong with changing your mind. And there's also nothing wrong with wanting to have a discussion with your partner if you do change your mind. But if after that conversation, they still don't want to change their mind, that is that.