Woman's friends interrupt her date in the most hilarious way, and the internet is dying.

Going on a first date is a nerve-wracking prospect. Even if the stakes are low and your confidence is high, you still have to muster entertaining conversation while parsing whether or not your date is secretly brandishing a murder weapon.

On top of that, on most dates you're also expected to eat food while projecting sex appeal, which is VERY difficult to do unless you're Julia Roberts.

When the Twitter user Meg (@backwoodbabi) went on a first date with a guy she met online, her friends cleverly decided to crash the meal in the stealthiest way possible.

As true friends do, the pair of them donned wigs and seated themselves at a table near Meg and her date. In true artistic fashion, they took video footage to document the whole ordeal.

When Meg posted the video to Twitter, it immediately went viral (because this is internet GOLD).