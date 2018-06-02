Woman's friends interrupt her date in the most hilarious way, and the internet is dying.

Going on a first date is a nerve-wracking prospect. Even if the stakes are low and your confidence is high, you still have to muster entertaining conversation while parsing whether or not your date is secretly brandishing a murder weapon.
On top of that, on most dates you're also expected to eat food while projecting sex appeal, which is VERY difficult to do unless you're Julia Roberts.
When the Twitter user Meg (@backwoodbabi) went on a first date with a guy she met online, her friends cleverly decided to crash the meal in the stealthiest way possible.
As true friends do, the pair of them donned wigs and seated themselves at a table near Meg and her date. In true artistic fashion, they took video footage to document the whole ordeal.
When Meg posted the video to Twitter, it immediately went viral (because this is internet GOLD).
"One time I went on a date with someone I met online and during the date I looked over and saw my best friends with wigs on. I couldn't stop laughing which is probably why I didn't get a second date," Meg wrote.
The moment when she notices them out of her peripheral is pure beauty.
Honestly, if Meg's date couldn't get down with her friend's hilarious prank, was he even worth a second date?!
In fact, this isn't the first time Meg's friends have been extra present for her dating life.
People on Twitter are fully on board with the stealth date crashing.
I wouldn't be surprised at all if this post inspired people to hit up their local wig shop in anticipation of their BFF's next date.