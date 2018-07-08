This woman's ice cream pic went viral for the hilariously familiar background scene.

Sometimes the best part of a photograph is happening in the background. You never know who will walk on by with a quick photobomb, an all too real grumpy facial expression, or a notable outfit. Given their unpredictability, those moments of background glory are a gift that should be treasured and protected at all costs.
When the Twitter user Amahle snapped a photo of her friend eyeing a delicious ice cream cone, they soon realized the photo was deeply reminiscent of a popular meme.
Here is the beautiful piece of art in question:
Amahle was quick to liken it to the ever popular distracted boyfriend meme.
When Amahle shared the comparison on Twitter, the internet was quick to agree with the assessment.
Some people were in awe of the background man himself.
While others admitted they'd also be drawn to stare at both the beautiful friend and the ice cream.
Honestly, this photo feels as iconic as the original distracted boyfriend meme itself. I'm ready for it to unfold into a three act drama.