This woman's ice cream pic went viral for the hilariously familiar background scene.

Sometimes the best part of a photograph is happening in the background. You never know who will walk on by with a quick photobomb, an all too real grumpy facial expression, or a notable outfit. Given their unpredictability, those moments of background glory are a gift that should be treasured and protected at all costs.

When the Twitter user Amahle snapped a photo of her friend eyeing a delicious ice cream cone, they soon realized the photo was deeply reminiscent of a popular meme.

Here is the beautiful piece of art in question:

Amahle was quick to liken it to the ever popular distracted boyfriend meme.

When Amahle shared the comparison on Twitter, the internet was quick to agree with the assessment.