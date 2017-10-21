Woman's male friend has perfect response to her period emergency. Take notes, dudes.

Every menstruating woman has at least one embarrassing period-related story under her bloodied belt. Even the most vigilante at tracking the monthly monster can get unpleasantly surprised by an early arrival, which can cause a flood of discomfort. Sometimes, however, help comes from the most unexpected places. In those rare cases of surprise solidarity, it's crucial to recognize the helpers among us.

A perfect example of this was posted on Reddit by a woman who got her period on a hike, and was unexpectedly helped by a male friend who knew exactly what to do.

The Reddit user I_Removed_Something started her story by officially defining the term "period fairy" as: a person who unexpectedly and tactfully helps you through a period emergency.

Then she shared how she goes on regular hikes with three other men and women.

However, on the day of her story, it was just her and the three men. She identified herself as Jane, and the men as Dave, John, and Teddy.