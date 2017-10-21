Woman's male friend has perfect response to her period emergency. Take notes, dudes.

Every menstruating woman has at least one embarrassing period-related story under her bloodied belt. Even the most vigilante at tracking the monthly monster can get unpleasantly surprised by an early arrival, which can cause a flood of discomfort. Sometimes, however, help comes from the most unexpected places. In those rare cases of surprise solidarity, it's crucial to recognize the helpers among us.
A perfect example of this was posted on Reddit by a woman who got her period on a hike, and was unexpectedly helped by a male friend who knew exactly what to do.
The Reddit user I_Removed_Something started her story by officially defining the term "period fairy" as: a person who unexpectedly and tactfully helps you through a period emergency.
Then she shared how she goes on regular hikes with three other men and women.
However, on the day of her story, it was just her and the three men. She identified herself as Jane, and the men as Dave, John, and Teddy.
The hikes range from 3-5 hours, and the crew normally ends each hike with a luxurious Uber ride. So, naturally, the journey requires a good deal of snacks and supplies.
Jane wrote that everything was going hunky dory, until she felt the arrival of a surprise period.
The worst part?! She was wearing shorts and had NO supplies.
The situation got so bad Jane decided to stealthily stuff her bra down her shorts. This was when Dave noticed the situation.
Jane wrote:
"Like five minutes later, after I'd decided on stuffing my bra down my shorts, Dave looks back and notices me walking like a goblin. To my horror, he falls back and starts walking next to me. He leans in and whispers, 'do you need to pee?' I'm like, huh? Then I realized I'm doubled over with my hands on my crotch. Seemed obvious. 'No, I, that's not,' I'm stammering. 'Period issue?!' he says next. At that point I just mumble 'yeah."
However, what happened next, surprised Jane.
"He calls out to John and Teddy: 'Hey, Jane's scraped her arm on a tree or some shit, I'm gonna tend to it but it's gonna be like five minutes. Just get to the road and set up lunch and call the car.'"
Not only did Dave know how to play it cool in front of the other male hiking mates, but he was even more prepared for Jane's dilemma than she could have imagined.
Apparently, once the other dudes were up ahead Dave pulled off his backpack and asked Jane whether she preferred pads or tampons.
She wrote:
"I mutter 'tampons,' completely stunned at all this. He pulls out three tampons, the good kind, and a handful of wet-naps. Hands them to me and then he opens the main compartment and pulls out a long sleeve black t-shirt. 'Go in the trees and take care of it, then tie the shirt around your waist.' He then pulls out a big band-aid and slaps it on my arm to keep up his cover story."
When Jane asked Dave about he achieved period fairy status, he simply answered: "I've been hiking with women for years, you think I'm stupid?!"
Dave gets it.