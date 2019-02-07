Woman's text convo with mom interested in buying her car goes viral for the best reason.

Here's a refreshing reminder to restore your faith in humanity. Some people are actually good? I know, it's a lot to take in.

There have been a lot of conversations going viral lately between someone trying to sell something, only to be confronted with a cheap and entitled freeloader demanding that an item be totally free of charge. It's always shocking to see how shamelessly awful some people can be, but this viral exchange featured on Reddit has an interesting twist.

When someone decided to sell their car for $1200, they decided that an act of kindness can sometimes be more important than payment.

Whoever got this car definitely struck gold. And to the person selling it, you definitely have some great karma headed your way.