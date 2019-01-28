Writer’s thread about her abortion reveals why fetal heartbeat bills are so f*ked up.

The best way to learn about the realities of any given experience is by listening to those who have lived it themselves. Sadly, when it comes to the realities of abortion, the microphone is rarely given to the women who've experienced it.
So, when the writer Nona Aronowitz posted about her recent experience getting an abortion, the internet was all ears. Aronowitz kicked off her thread by stating just how harmful the proposed fetal heartbeat legislation is.
For those unfamiliar, fetal heartbeat bills criminalize abortion once a heartbeat is detected. Most of the time, a fetus' heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, which is earlier than many women realize they're pregnant.
However, as Aronowitz points out, even women who catch their pregnancy right away are forced to wait weeks to get an abortion, which would make it impossible to get a legal abortion under fetal heartbeat legislation.
She went on to point out how this was her experience in NYC, where there are plenty of accessible clinics to get the procedure done. Many of the states floating fetal heartbeat bills have far less clinics, making it even more impossible for women to get an abortion before six weeks.
Other women were quick to thank Aronowitz for pointing out the manipulation of these bills, and how they essentially criminalize abortion without admitting it outright.
Sadly, fetal heartbeat bills are still being pushed in several states, so it's crucial to stay educated on what they actually mean for women's health.