Writer’s thread about her abortion reveals why fetal heartbeat bills are so f*ked up.

The best way to learn about the realities of any given experience is by listening to those who have lived it themselves. Sadly, when it comes to the realities of abortion, the microphone is rarely given to the women who've experienced it.

So, when the writer Nona Aronowitz posted about her recent experience getting an abortion, the internet was all ears. Aronowitz kicked off her thread by stating just how harmful the proposed fetal heartbeat legislation is.

So, I had an abortion the other day. Among other things, my experience made me realize just how supremely fucked up these fetal heartbeat bills really are. — Nona Willis Aronowitz (@nona) January 28, 2019

For those unfamiliar, fetal heartbeat bills criminalize abortion once a heartbeat is detected. Most of the time, a fetus' heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, which is earlier than many women realize they're pregnant.

I meticulously chart my cycles, so I knew I was pregnant right away. At 4.5 weeks I went to my gyno and was told it was TOO early for an abortion—they couldn't yet see anything on the ultrasound. — Nona Willis Aronowitz (@nona) January 28, 2019

However, as Aronowitz points out, even women who catch their pregnancy right away are forced to wait weeks to get an abortion, which would make it impossible to get a legal abortion under fetal heartbeat legislation.