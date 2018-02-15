Woman's controversial trick to make extra cash on Valentine's Day sparks outrage.

For the many people not celebrating, Valentines Day is just another Wednesday. But for Twitter user Ellie (@holy_schnitt), the romantic holiday serves as yet another opportunity to hustle some extra cash.
In a joking, but genuinely clever tweet, Ellie shared her sinister plan for reeling in the big tips this Valentines Day.
This is a solid game plan. All she has to do is figure out a natural way to shoehorn her breakup into conversation. This is an important skill all service industry vets eventually develop.
"I am so excited for Valentin's Day bc I work and I'm gonna tell all my customers that my "boyfriend dumped me' so I 'decided to cover another girl's shift' and I'm gonna get so many pity tips," Ellie wrote.
Naturally, some people were here for her master plan.
We all have to pay rent somehow.
But then, a woman chimed in who was actually going through a breakup, and the Twitter floodgates opened.
I mean, can you blame her?! She's feeling the real pain.
Ellie's response to the woman's tweet was supportive.
But that didn't stop people from starting a fight on her thread.
At the point, they weren't even fighting about her idea to get money. But rather, they were speculating on the sincerity of her condolences to the woman online.
The fight even got into gender dynamics, and how men perceive female friendships.
All of this came out of a tweet about getting extra tips on Valentines Day. The internet is truly an incredible and terrifying place when it comes to discourse.
Meanwhile, other people were still busy taking notes from Ellie's get-rich-quick scheme.
What do you think of her plan? Do you think it's unethical to lie for tips, or is it just part of the game?!