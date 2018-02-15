Woman's controversial trick to make extra cash on Valentine's Day sparks outrage.

For the many people not celebrating, Valentines Day is just another Wednesday. But for Twitter user Ellie (@holy_schnitt), the romantic holiday serves as yet another opportunity to hustle some extra cash.

In a joking, but genuinely clever tweet, Ellie shared her sinister plan for reeling in the big tips this Valentines Day.

This is a solid game plan. All she has to do is figure out a natural way to shoehorn her breakup into conversation. This is an important skill all service industry vets eventually develop.

I am so excited for Valentine's Day bc I work and I'm gonna tell all my customers that my "boyfriend dumped me" so I "decided to cover another girl's shift" and I'm gonna get so many pity tips — ellie (@holy_schnitt) February 13, 2018

Naturally, some people were here for her master plan.

We all have to pay rent somehow.

schnitt you 5’2 diabolical bitch lmao — Ramsey (@sigmaramsey) February 13, 2018

gotta get that coin somehow (but I'm 5 foot) — ellie (@holy_schnitt) February 13, 2018

this girl is a genius omg & if she’s your friend make sure she knows my money’s going to towards taking you on dates 👍 — J 💗💜💙 (@Jsfogliatelle) February 13, 2018

GOOD IDEA. Fake a tear or two 😉 — mild salsa (@KayaMcgregor) February 14, 2018

But then, a woman chimed in who was actually going through a breakup, and the Twitter floodgates opened.

I mean, can you blame her?! She's feeling the real pain.