Woman's tweets unpack how shocked a man was when she defended herself after being groped.

When women share stories about being harassed, stalked, or threatened by men, one of the consistent responses is that the woman should physically fight back, whether through full-on self-defense or by raising her voice and bringing attention to the situation.

While this advice can apply at times, many women know there are new risks that crop up when you viscerally respond to a man who is bothering you. In short, the kinds of men who harass women generally aren't chill when presented with a taste of their own medicine.

This was certainly the case for 21-year-old Harriet Bowley, who recently smacked a man at a club when he groped her. In a tweet, she wrote that he seemed genuinely furious and shocked that she stood up for herself.