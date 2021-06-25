Woman's videos about the struggles of 'traveling while fat' go viral.

The 27-year-old teacher and body positivity educator Mary Fran Donnelly has been using her TikTok platform to highlight all the ways traveling is made difficult for fat people.

Her Traveling As A Fat Person series has quickly reached viral status, with millions of viewers tuning in to both learn and commiserate with Donnelly's traveling experiences, and all the micro (and macro) aggressions that crop up when you're plus-size.

The series kicked off while Donnelly was on a family vacation and noted how the towels were small, the layout was cramped, and the room design in general demanded thinness.

@itsmaryfran Because Tik Tok thinks I’m bullying MYSELF, here’s the re-upload for the besties ♬ original sound - Mary Fran

She went on to point out that even the swimming pool towels aren't the right size, and while all of her observations were laced in humor, Donnelly also wanted the videos to provide a true look into the difficulties of traveling while fat.