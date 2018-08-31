Woman’s viral thread highlights a commonly overlooked symptom of depression.

Depression is a complicated disease that often gets misunderstood by those who haven't struggled with it. While many understand that depression saps your wellspring of energy, the individual ways this manifests are often left overlooked.

A recent Twitter thread started by the user Molly Backes addressed one symptom of depression that is deeply misunderstood: The Impossible Task.

Depression commercials always talk about sadness but they never mention that sneaky symptom that everyone with depression knows all too well: the Impossible Task. pic.twitter.com/lPix73WO2d — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) August 28, 2018

As laid out by Backes, the "Impossible Task" is something different for everyone, it often shifts by the day (or month), and sounds super mundane to outsiders.

Sometimes it's sending an email, other times it might be finishing the dishes, sending off a bill or responding to a text.

The Impossible Task could be anything: going to the bank, refilling a prescription, making your bed, checking your email, paying a bill. From the outside, its sudden impossibility makes ZERO sense. — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) August 28, 2018

As with most forms of procrastination, the Impossible Task increasingly feels more impossible as time goes on. Oftentimes, because it's something ordinary or not seemingly stressful (to others), the Impossible Task will fuel feelings of shame and failure.