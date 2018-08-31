Woman’s viral thread highlights a commonly overlooked symptom of depression.

Depression is a complicated disease that often gets misunderstood by those who haven't struggled with it. While many understand that depression saps your wellspring of energy, the individual ways this manifests are often left overlooked.
A recent Twitter thread started by the user Molly Backes addressed one symptom of depression that is deeply misunderstood: The Impossible Task.
As laid out by Backes, the "Impossible Task" is something different for everyone, it often shifts by the day (or month), and sounds super mundane to outsiders.
Sometimes it's sending an email, other times it might be finishing the dishes, sending off a bill or responding to a text.
As with most forms of procrastination, the Impossible Task increasingly feels more impossible as time goes on. Oftentimes, because it's something ordinary or not seemingly stressful (to others), the Impossible Task will fuel feelings of shame and failure.
Backes encouraged others struggling with depression to recognize how real the Impossible Task is, and have a bit of grace on themselves. Shame, in true form, only makes the task feel more impossible while discouraging the notion of reaching out for help.
She also encouraged readers to reach out to depressed friends and ask if there are simple ways they can help them tackle their Impossible Tasks. Maybe it's a ride to the grocery store, help filling out a form, or even just motivation to finish the dishes. These seemingly small acts can help enormously.
The thread quickly went viral, and people on Twitter chimed in to share how real the Impossible Task struggle is.
If you're currently feeling weighed down under an Impossible Task, just know that you're not alone, and getting out of bed is a victory in itself.