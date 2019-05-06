Woman's viral tweet sums up the nightmare of being a woman and inspires a new meme.

Woman's viral tweet sums up the nightmare of being a woman and inspires a new meme.
Kimberly Dinaro
May 06, 2019@4:48 PM
Advertising

Being a woman right now is a real trip. Between wondering if we'll ever live to see a day when half of the human population is represented with just one woman president of the United States and being bombarded with sponsored content on Instagram to give us a new insecurity about the angle of our right eyebrows, it's a struggle.

Woman's viral tweet sums up the nightmare of being a woman and inspires a new meme.

Luckily, we have memes to get us through. Lane Moore, an amazingly talented writer, musician, and comedian hit the dagger of truth in the Night King of the patriarchy recently with a tweet that beautifully sums up the female experience in 2019. Here's Lane, being fabulous:

She's the creator of the very funny show "Tinder Live" and she can also sing:

When she tweeted this, it was an instant hit:

Advertising

Soon enough, others hopped on the trend:

Advertising
Advertising

Eventually, there were trolls. Lane responded to them with this:

Woman's viral tweet sums up the nightmare of being a woman and inspires a new meme.
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 