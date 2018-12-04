This woman's 'worst date ever' involves a funeral and that's not even the worst part.

Few among us have survived the world of dating unscathed. Most of us have a few bad date stories under our belt, and even if they're not cinematic - they can still cause shudders and flashbacks to the discomfort of phoning it in with a weird stranger.
I could personally cover a wall with bad date anecdotes. There would be a special section dedicated to the guy who asked me if I wanted to promote a club he was hypothetically launching, who later showed me text from a cult he escaped. But, even that experience doesn’t even attempt to reach the level of bonkers you’re about to witness.
When the Twitter user Fuck The Sun asked her friend for a “worst date” story, she had no idea the depths of her friend Bridget’s dating woes.
It all started out seemingly romantic, when Bridget’s date asked her to wear a black dress for their surprise date. But it got incredibly morbid from there.
Not only did Bridget’s date take her to his grandmas funeral, but it somehow got even worse from there.
He was literally weeping throughout the date and it was later revealed that he was posing Bridget as his girlfriend, since his actual ex left him just weeks prior.
Given how truly horrific this date was, it quickly went viral with people from all across the world gasping at the gall of this guy.
Honestly, this record level bad date puts all the rest of our dating stories in perspective.
Hopefully, Bridget has either found someone better or taken comfort in the beauty of solitude, because this dude sounds like a bonified mess.