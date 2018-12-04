This woman's 'worst date ever' involves a funeral and that's not even the worst part.

Few among us have survived the world of dating unscathed. Most of us have a few bad date stories under our belt, and even if they're not cinematic - they can still cause shudders and flashbacks to the discomfort of phoning it in with a weird stranger.

I could personally cover a wall with bad date anecdotes. There would be a special section dedicated to the guy who asked me if I wanted to promote a club he was hypothetically launching, who later showed me text from a cult he escaped. But, even that experience doesn’t even attempt to reach the level of bonkers you’re about to witness.

When the Twitter user Fuck The Sun asked her friend for a “worst date” story, she had no idea the depths of her friend Bridget’s dating woes.

It all started out seemingly romantic, when Bridget’s date asked her to wear a black dress for their surprise date. But it got incredibly morbid from there.