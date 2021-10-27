Women who asked men on dating apps for ‘controversial’ opinions share their responses.

It can be hard to find ways to keep conversations feeling fresh when you're online dating. There's a fine line to strike between casually gauging if someone is compatible with you, and accidentally interrogating them in order to find out.

The TikToker Amanda N went viral for her creative way of gauging whether her matches had potential. Her exchanges all started with a simple question: What is your most controversial opinion?

From there, she received a myriad of responses, and others soon jumped on the trend to share screenshots of their conversations.