Women booed out of pool after asking gay couple to stop kissing in viral video.

A group of white women got booed out of a hotel swimming pool in Sacramento after they allegedly lost it over two women kissing.

In a post on Instagram, The Black Bay Area news outlet posted video footage showing the guests leaving while receiving angry chants of "shame" from other guests.

The caption read:

"In Sacramento!



Happened yesterday in Sacramento at the Kimpton hotel pool. A pack of white straight women in a cabana demanded that a queer black woman (Dom Veas of Oakland) to stop kissing her girlfriend in the pool because “there were children present!“