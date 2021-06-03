Women booed out of pool after asking gay couple to stop kissing in viral video.

A group of white women got booed out of a hotel swimming pool in Sacramento after they allegedly lost it over two women kissing.
In a post on Instagram, The Black Bay Area news outlet posted video footage showing the guests leaving while receiving angry chants of "shame" from other guests.
The caption read:
"In Sacramento!
Happened yesterday in Sacramento at the Kimpton hotel pool. A pack of white straight women in a cabana demanded that a queer black woman (Dom Veas of Oakland) to stop kissing her girlfriend in the pool because “there were children present!“
"Of course, there were many other (straight/white) couples in the pool with plenty of PDA, but they only insisted that only black queer women stop. And we know why.
'When confronted by bystanders, ‘the white party’ claimed there’s no way they were racist because one of them was “Hispanic”. Like you can’t be both.
Eventually their whole party was literally shamed out of the pool."