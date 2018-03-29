Women call out their doctors for not knowing how to treat a UTI. FINALLY.

There's a disturbing trend in the medical community where doctors are trained to severely underestimate medical issues that disproportionately affect women.

Some might even call this yet another form of institutionalized sexism, can you tell how much baseline rage I'm tampering down?!

One of the most common manifestations of this trend involves doctors largely undermining the severity and discomfort of any vagina-related ailments. This is also often accompanied by a lot of unsolicited and very obvious advice. To be fair, the obvious advice component often transcends gender.

People of all genders can get UTIs, but statistically, 80 percent of UTIs occur in women. So, in this specific sense, UTIs are a very gendered health issue.

On Wednesday, women took to Twitter to lament the widespread dearth of helpful medical advice surrounding Urinary Tract Infections.

Perhaps, if there was a Disney Princess demistifying UTIs, doctors would soon follow.