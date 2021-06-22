Women confront man who took secret pictures of them at pool in viral video.

One of the most frustrating aspects of facing harassment from creepy strangers is dealing with the element of proof. Creeps are often able to get away with their behavior because they don't get "caught" in the moment, and if the only proof of their behavior is firsthand experience, the court of public opinion and victim-blaming is likely to brush it off.

That said, smartphones and social media has made it far easier to catch someone in the act of creeping, as evidenced by a viral video posted by TikTok user @maiphammy.

@maiphammy stay safe out there ladies. decided to confront a creep taking pics of us when we were just trying to hang by the pool. HE TRIED DENYING IT. ♬ original sound - maiphammy

The video showed maiphammy and her friends confronting a man covertly taking pictures of them at a pool.

The caption read: “Stay safe out there ladies. Decided to confront a creep taking pics of us when we were just trying to hang by the pool. HE TRIED DENYING IT.”