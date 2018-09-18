18 women over 40 give advice to their 20-something selves. We can all take notes.

Going backwards in time sounds like hell on its own. However, being able to magically dispense timeless advice to our former selves is an ability that many of us could use. Luckily, we don't have to wish for that if we humble ourselves enough to listen to those older and more experienced than us.
When the Professor Nyasha Junior prompted women over 40 to share advice with women in their 20s, the wisdom came flooding in faster than a high tide.
Here are 18 indispensable pieces of advice women over 40 would give their 20-something selves.
If you are a 40+ woman, what one piece of advice would you give to your 20-something self? pic.twitter.com/igZCFoFsAP— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) September 16, 2018
1.
If anybody tells you you need to bide your time or wait your turn, they’re lying. They never intend to give you a chance & 100% will let someone who hasn’t paid their dues jump the line ahead of you. Go somewhere where people aren’t trying to put you in your place.— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) September 16, 2018
2.
You don’t have to give up any of yourself for the right person.— Andi Cumbo-Floyd (@andilit) September 16, 2018
3.
Write your name on the bottom of every document you produce at work, when volunteering and keep a copy for yourself. Keep track of every accomplishment, no one else will.— Dat Historian, BA MA M1 (@AbenaKJohn) September 17, 2018
4.
Save more, travel more, say NO more, say what you feel AT THE TIME YOU FEEL IT more— Andrea Morgan (@AndreaDMorgan) September 16, 2018
5.
1. Be less afraid to work for your own happiness.— Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) September 16, 2018
2. Go on vacation and take cute pictures.
3. Stop thinking so much about the man you love, either he is yours or he isn't, it isn't much you can do to change that.
4. Go ahead and try, the worst they can say is no.
6.
Never chase anyone who doesn’t want you. Not a job, not a love interest - you will always be begging for their attention. Go where you’re wanted, make your own opportunities, and never wait for someone to ask you to do what you want to do. Don’t forget your worth!— Lauri Lynnxe Murphy (@lynnxe) September 16, 2018
7.
Wear sunscreen.— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) September 16, 2018
Be consistently healthy in your eating.
And...
Never settle for a partner who doesn’t love and adore and respect you and lift you up.
Stay true to who you are and Always speak up for yourself.
Be strong and smart.
8.
Define success for yourself. Define what you care about. Don’t substitute the judgment of others for your own. You are the expert at you.— Denise Hamilton (@OfficialDHam) September 16, 2018
9.
Take some more chances.— Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) September 16, 2018
Be a little less “practical” and take that trip.
Lose the toxic friends sooner rather than later. Keep the good ones closer.
Compliment yourself more, like you would a friend.
Words hurt so remember that when fighting.
Love happens more than once.
10.
Question the story you’ve told yourself about yourself. Try things, even if you’ve told yourself you won’t like it or won’t be good at it. Save $ every paycheck, even if it’s only $10.— When Doves Cry (@PupsherLive) September 16, 2018
11.
Learn your strengths and design a life where you use them everyday. Get liberated from the myth of well-roundedness. Find your edge, sharpen it, and then use it to craft a life you love.— Amber Benson (@AmberBenson) September 16, 2018
12.
Fear is a liar. Trust your gut. Don’t use someone else’s mirror to see your own reflection. Say yes to the things that scare you and no to anything that keeps you playing small. Ask for what you want and pay attention to what you get. Travel and laugh often.— Grace Killelea (@gracekillelea) September 16, 2018
13.
You don’t have to set yourself on fire to keep anyone else warm. And stick to the original plan. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it.— Meat Virginia (@themeatvirginia) September 16, 2018
14.
Whatever feels right for your life, be brave and just do it! And, if you make a mistake focus on the lesson, not the loss.— S.CLASS (@SClass68) September 16, 2018
15.
Spend time with the people you love, especially elderly family members. They will be gone before you realize it. Listen to their stories, remember them, and tell your children or others those wonderful stories.— Lee Ann (@Leeleefix) September 17, 2018
Good luck to you! ❤️
16.
Enjoy that tight neck skin.— Sugar Jones 👣 (@SugarJones) September 17, 2018
17.
Make friends and cherish them. You will need each other in your 40s.— Carrie Schroeder (@ctschroeder) September 16, 2018
18.
40 ain't so bad. Really. But eat nutritious food & move your body as much as you can.— Emily A. Schmidt, MTS, BA (@FabulousMissEm) September 17, 2018